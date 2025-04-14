Great British Bake Off star Laura Adlington has announced that she’s pregnant with her first baby!

The star, 36, shared the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend (Sunday, April 13) – and her followers are thrilled!

Bake Off star Laura Adlington pregnant

Taking to the social media site yesterday, Bake Off star Laura shared a snap of herself and her husband, Matt, holding a baby scan.

Another photo showed their pet pooch with a green kerchief around his neck reading: “I’m going to be a big brother.”

“After nine years of infertility, we are very excited (and still a bit in shock) to be expecting our little IVF miracle in October,” Laura captioned the heartwarming post.

“I know announcements like this can be really painful, especially if you’re in the thick of waiting or grieving, so please feel free to mute or unfollow if you need to and know I’m sending so much love your way,” she then continued.

Laura gushes over ‘little IVF miracle’ baby

Laura’s caption continued.

“It’s been a really long, and to be honest lonely road to get here – something many of you will know if you’ve followed me for a while or listened to the podcast,” she then said.

“We’d honestly made peace with the idea that having children might not happen for us. But about a year and a half ago, we quietly decided to give IVF a try. We kept it to ourselves so we didn’t put more pressure on ourselves. We had an unsuccessful round and a cancelled round, and then found out a couple of months ago that I was finally pregnant,” she wrote.

“I’ll be sharing a bit more over the coming weeks about our journey to get here but for now we’re just really excited to share our news with you all. We honestly can’t believe our luck,” she then added.

Fans thrilled over Bake Off star Laura Adlington’s baby news

Laura’s fans and followers were left over the moon by the exciting news.

“The best news!!! Congratulations,” one follower wrote.

“Awww Laura!! I’m absolutely thrilled for you both! Huge congratulations to you, what wonderful news,” another gushed.

“Omg!! This has made me well up! Congratulations to you guys,” a third wrote.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell posted several red heart emojis, whilst fellow Bake Off star Lottie Bedlow wrote: “Don’t worry, I’ll teach them how to bake.”

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner also added: “Wonderful news! Congratulations!”

“The happiest news in the whole world!!!!” blogger Lottie Drynan gushed.

“So so so so happy for you both! I cannot wait to be an Auntie,” Laura’s sister, Amy, then added.

“I’m so happy for you! This is the most wonderful news. You look just so gorgeous. Congrats,” another follower said.

