Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon, 44, announces she’s pregnant following years of fertility struggles

Singer Liz McClarnon has announced she is pregnant with her first child in a wholesome new update.

The Atomic Kitten star, 44, tied the knot with her husband, Peter Cho, in 2023, and has since revealed they are expecting their first baby.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (May 13), Liz was captured sitting on a bench from behind. Emotional music played in the background as she got up and showed off her huge baby bump while wearing dungarees.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you… And I’ve mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile… But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and quite dark times,” she wrote over the clip.

“I’m pregnant!” Liz added while rubbing her bump. “We feel like we’ve been given the world!”

In her caption, the Whole Again hitmaker admitted she planned to record a video talking to the camera, but got “too emotional”.

“I just can’t believe we’re here,” she said. “So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with ivf and loss after so much hope.”

Liz expressed her gratitude as she explained how “grateful” she was to have “been a part of some beautifully supportive communities”.

‘This little miracle is everything’

Following the exciting news, Liz’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to wish her congratulations.

“So unbelievably happy for you both . I know how the road has been unkind to get here .. but look at u now .. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx,” Michelle Heaton wrote.

“Awwww this is so lovely ! Congratulations darling,” S Club star Jo O’Meara added.

“Love you lots,” Emmerdale actress Suzanne Shaw remarked.

“Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything,” fellow Kitten Natasha Hamilton said.

