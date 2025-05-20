Vick Hope has finally confirmed she’s pregnant with her first baby, two years after marrying Calvin Harris.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who appeared on the show in 2018 – wed the Scottish DJ in Ibiza back in September 2023.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, but Vick did shoot down pregnancy rumours after last year’s Grammys, which took place in February 2024.

At the time, she responded to comments from followers on social media, saying: “Yep, just placing my hand on my tummy! I think I was smoothing my dress or checking my post-brekkie bloat or something but thank you all for all the lovely messages.”

More rumours surfaced at the BRITs earlier this year, when her brown satin dressed appeared to show off a hint of a bump. Then, in April, Vick appeared to stroke her growing baby bump in a clip of an interview on Radio One.

Now she’s finally broken her silence and confirmed she’s set to become a mum.

Is Vick Hope pregnant with first baby with Calvin Harris?

She is indeed – and heavily so!

The news comes after a video of Vick and co-host Jamie Laing interviewing actress Florence Pugh pretty much confirmed her baby news last month. During the interview, Vick could be seen caressing what appeared to be a baby bump.

However, she’s remained tight-lipped over the news… Until now!

Baby news confirmed

Speaking to Jamie on their show yesterday (May 19), Vick said: “I should say that this is my final week. I wanted to share that with you because we’ve had such a lovely time over the last few weeks. That time is coming to an end for a bit because I’m going on maternity leave next week.”

Jamie then chipped in to say: “You’re an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you’re just going to be an amazing mum.”

Vick then explained why she announced her pregnancy so late.

“This is not an announcement, by the way. People keep saying are you going to announce, are you going to announce? And I’m like, I’m not the King. I do not see the point, it’s not for me. I’ll be honest, I struggle with anything that’s personal or private.

“I will tell you a story about eating a kebab out of a bin, that’s one thing. But there’s a line and so I’ve never been that big on sharing. Particularly because I’ve just been enjoying this privately and quietly.”

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ love life

The couple first met in the early 2000s, but didn’t get together until 2022. Before settling down, Vick enjoyed a high-profile love life and even enjoyed secret dates with boxer Anthony Joshua.

However, five months after getting together, Calvin proposed to Vick. And, in September 2023, they said their wedding vows at a huge Glastonbury-themed wedding.

