Vick Hope’s rollercoaster relationship with Calvin Harris – from turning down first date to Glastonbury-style wedding

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ love story has been nothing short of a rollercoaster – filled with second chances and a dreamy Glastonbury-inspired wedding.

From an initial rejection to a million-pound engagement ring and a lavish Northumberland wedding, the couple’s journey has been one for the ages.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter and the DJ and producer tied the knot in September 2023 at Hulne Priory in Northumberland.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope have been married since 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ first encounter

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris first crossed paths back in the early 2000s, long before Calvin became one of the world’s highest-paid DJs.

However, their initial meeting didn’t exactly spark a love story. Vick, then 19, turned down Calvin’s request for a date.

“I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls or The Wombats – I don’t know which,” Vick revealed in 2018 on Capital FM’s Breakfast Show.

“I thought they were going to be bigger. But no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis.”

The pair eventually reconnected years later, and this time, Vick gave Calvin a second chance.

“It’s something we laughed about on our first proper date,” She later admitted in an interview with You Magazine. “We still laugh about it now.”

Proposal in Ibiza

After officially striking up a romance in 2022, Calvin didn’t waste any time.

Just five months into their relationship, he whisked Vick away to his sprawling 138-acre Ibiza estate, Terra Masía – the island’s largest organic farm – and proposed under a grand tree on the property.

Calvin reportedly splurged a staggering £1 million on the engagement ring.

An insider told The Sun: “Although it is a stunning ring and extremely expensive, the couple aren’t going for a flashy or over-the-top wedding.

“The extravagance of the rock will eclipse how much they’re going to spend on the big day itself, as they want to keep it low-key and simple with just a core of close friends and family.”

Despite the hefty price tag, the couple remained grounded.

They often retreat to Terra Masía for private getaways. Vick has shared snapshots of their relaxed farm life – including feeding chickens and painting by the pool – on social media.

The couple are known for being very private (Credit: Cover Images)

The Glastonbury-inspired wedding

In September 2023, Vick and Calvin said “I do” in a magical, festival-inspired ceremony at Hulne Priory in Northumberland.

The wedding embraced the couple’s shared love of music and the outdoors.

It featured Glastonbury-themed details, including huge plants, wicker chandeliers and even a giant plastic giraffe.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Vick’s BBC Radio 1 co-host Jordan North.

But the ultimate highlight came when music legend Nile Rodgers and his band Chic flew in from the US to perform live at the reception.

Nile kicked off the set with Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much. He followed this up with iconic hits from Madonna, Beyoncé and David Bowie before ending with Chic’s classic Good Times.

“Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget,” one guest told The Sun. “They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Much of the couple’s romance has been built around quieter, simpler moments at Calvin’s Ibiza farm.

Terra Masía, a 56-hectare organic estate, produces vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals. It also serves as a private haven for the couple, where they spend summers while Calvin fulfills his DJ residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Vick has embraced the farm lifestyle.

“Mum and Dad came to Ibiza, discovered ‘the drop’, and things were never the same again,” she joked in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her parents dancing at one of Calvin’s gigs.

Despite being married to one of the world’s wealthiest DJs – Calvin reportedly earned more than $300 million last year – Vick has remained focused on her own career.

She continues to host BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime and recently joined BBC’s Countryfile. The star will make her debut on March 9.

Vick has also spoken candidly about keeping her private life out of the limelight.

“I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [the engagement],” she told HELLO!. “But I’m keeping my private life private. I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

