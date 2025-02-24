Radio 1 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope will bring her love for the outdoors to BBC’s Countryfile.

The 35-year-old broadcaster is married to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. She will make her debut on the long-running countryside series on March 9 alongside fellow Tynesider Matt Baker.

The BBC confirmed the exciting news in a statement shared on Twitter.

“It’s official! Vick Hope is joining @BBCCountryfile,” the statement said. “Vick’s first episode will air Sunday 9 March on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne as she joins fellow Tynesider Matt Baker to explore Kielder Forest.”

Vick Hope joins Countryfile

Vick, who grew up not far from Northumberland’s Kielder Forest, expressed her excitement about joining the iconic show.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Countryfile team,” she said in a statement to the BBC.

“Spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me, so the chance to learn even more about the world around us from such beautifully diverse perspectives and such a passionate mix of people who live and breathe country life across the UK will be so special and enriching.”

Her first assignment will take her back to Kielder Forest, a place she holds dear from her childhood.

“I grew up not too far from Kielder Forest, and I have fond memories of orienteering there as a child,” Vick shared. “The opportunity to return and champion an area that has meant so much to me as my first assignment is an incredible full circle moment – I can’t wait.”

Vick Hope is no stranger to television. Her impressive resume includes stints on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity: The Daily Drop and Pointless.

The TV star was partnered with former Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima in the 2018 series, but they were the fourth couple to be eliminated.

She currently hosts BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime alongside Kate Thistleton and Jamie Laing.

Now, she’s bringing her skills and passion for nature to Countryfile.

The presenter is known for her stint on Strictly in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside’

Countryfile’s series editor, Mark Beech, also expressed his enthusiasm about Vick’s addition to the team.

“Growing up in rural Northumberland, Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside,” he explained. “We’re excited for her to bring that personal insight, alongside her vibrant energy, to the show. We look forward to seeing her lace up her boots, brave the elements, and head out to visit the people and places of our beautiful countryside.”

Helen Skelton was quick to share her congratulations: “Congratulations!! Fabulous show with fabulous people. I hope you enjoy it.”

“Congrats! I love your curiosity and passion for new experiences!” said another fan.

Another added: “Suddenly want to watch Countryfile!” “Congratulations! Yet another reason to watch a great show!” another said.

Vick’s new role on Countryfile follows a lot of change in her personal life.

In September 2023, she married DJ Calvin Harris in a private ceremony at a sprawling estate in northeast England.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022. They have kept much of their romance private, but their lavish wedding made headlines.

