Countryfile host Matt Baker previously opened up about his brush with death.

The TV favourite shot to fame back in the late 1990s. Since then, he’s not slowed down: from stints on The One Show to Countryfile – which is on today (December 22).

A keen traveller, Matt’s headed all over the world thanks to his telly work. But one trip to Egypt nearly ended in death…

Countryfile star Matt Baker revealed he almost died on set (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Matt Baker on ‘close call’ with death

In an interview from 2013, Matt recalled his fondest memories on the water. But according to Matt, things took a dramatic turn one time when he was scuba diving near Egypt.

“My closest call was scuba diving and filming off the coast of Egypt, when my equipment malfunctioned and I inhaled a large quantity of the Red Sea,” Matt told Countryfile.

He added: “Thankfully, my dive buddy saw exactly what was going on and saved my life. But please don’t let me put you off – after all, I’m still here to tell my tales.”

Matt was saved by his ‘buddy’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker on water disasters

Presenter Matt also recounted his “first vivid memory of water” – revealing it was “being engulfed by the wave machine at the local leisure centre”.

He said: “It’s not that I’m not a confident swimmer, it’s just that I often end up having to get myself out of a watery situation.”

The TV star went on to recall how as a 10-year-old marine explorer he “was mesmerised by a squid that enticed me into a whirlpool”.

Matt added: “From the centre of the vortex I was screaming for my dad, who heroically came to rescue me. Our legs were cut to shreds by the jagged rocks but we both managed to escape.”

Matt on TV show future

Recently, Matt spoke out about the future of Our Farm in the Dales, revealing the real reason he “won’t be doing any more”.

In 2021, the Channel 4 show made its debut on screens. The series followed the TV favourite, his wife and his children heading up North to help run his beloved family farm. And it didn’t take long for the show to become a hit with viewers.

However, fans hoping for a new series might be a tad disappointed. According to Matt the show has “come to a natural end”.

Countryfile: Christmas at Highgrove airs on Sunday (December 22) at 5:30pm on BBC One.

