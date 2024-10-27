Countryfile host Matt Baker previously shared how he had smitten fans begging him to take part in a saucy photoshoot with a This Morning regular.

The TV favourite shot to fame back in the late 1990s. Since then, he’s not slowed down: from stints on The One Show to Countryfile. – which is on today (October 27).

And it’s fair to say over the years, he has amassed a loyal legion of fans. But it turns out, Matt’s fans are more than keen for him to strip off and bare all with a This Morning star…

Matt previously recalled his fans’ wild requests (Credit: Channel 4)

Countryfile host Matt Baker on nude photoshoot with Gok Wan

Back in 2011, Matt interviewed fashion icon and This Morning star Gok Wan on The One Show. During their chat, Matt quizzed Gok on if he would ever be snapped naked.

Gok then cheekily quipped how he would – but only if he could pose with Matt. And it turns out Matt’s fans were keen on that idea…

“There has been a very large amount of requests for that to happen which is the worrying thing,” Matt told Belfast Telegraph back in 2011.

Fans begged Matt to team up with Gok (Credit: ITV)

‘Never say never but I doubt it’

However, Matt went and poured cold water on that idea, shutting down any potential nude photoshoots. He shared: “Although I can say now that it will not happen.”

Matt then revealed how he wouldn’t pose naked by himself, let alone with Gok. He said: “Never say never, but I doubt it.”

Matt addresses show future

In other Matt Baker news, the TV star recently spoke out about the future of Our Farm in the Dales, revealing the real reason he “won’t be doing any more”.

In 2021, the Channel 4 show made its debut on screens. The series followed the TV favourite, his wife and his children heading up North to help run his beloved family farm. And it didn’t take long for the show to become a hit with viewers.

However, fans hoping for a new series might be a tad disappointed, as according to Matt the show has “come to a natural end”.

Watch Matt on Countryfile on Sunday (October 27) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

