TV’s Matt Baker has sensationally claimed that no one in the history of Strictly Come Dancing has had a “more intense experience” on the show than him.

The presenter, 46, reached second place on the hit BBC dance competition with professional dancer Aliona Vilani, 40, in 2010.

As well as the grueling rehearsal and the nerve-racking live show, Matt was juggling The One Show and Countryfile.

Matt Baker was paired with Aliona on Strictly in 2010 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Matt Baker on his gruelling experience

Talking to Metro.co.uk about his time on the show, he said: “It was a busy time for me.

“I don’t think anybody in the history of Strictly has had a more intense experience than me when you look at all of the work I was doing at the same time.”

In what appears to be a nod to the recently show scandal, Matt added that he “really enjoyed” rehearsing for the show. However, he admitted that he hasn’t stayed in touch with anyone from the show – not even Aliona.

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev bagged the coveted glitterball trophy, with Pamela Stephenson and James Jordan finishing in third place.

Matt and Alex fronted The One Show from 2011 to 2020 (Credit: BBC)

A possible return to The One Show?

The former One Show presenter got his big break as a broadcaster by co-presenting children’s show Blue Peter from 1999 until 2006. He presented alongside Simon Thomas, Konnie Huq and Liz Barker.

Matt then progressed his way to front more of the corporation’s top programmes, beginning with Countryfile since 2009. He then went on to co-present The One Show with Alex Jones from 2011 until 2020, with him recently dropping a big hint he could go back.

It follows the sacking of Jermaine Jenas last month after he sent “unsolicited texts” to two female staff members at the BBC. Jermaine has apologised and insisted nothing illegal happened.

