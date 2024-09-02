Matt Baker drops huge hint he’ll return to The One Show three years after exit

Television host Matt Baker has hinted at a possible return to his role on The One Show, three years after his departure.

The presenter is known for his long-standing roles on beloved shows including Blue Peter, Countryfile and The One Show.

But now, with the Jermaine Jenas scandal raging, could we see a very popular pair of safe hands return?

Matt Baker hosted The One Show for almost a decade (Credit: BBC)

Matt Baker ‘more than happy to see how he can be helpful’

For nearly a decade, Matt Baker presented BBC’s The One Show alongside Alex Jones. However, in 2021, amid the pandemic, Matt made the decision to leave the show.

Recently, he spoke to Metro about his diverse career, his current ventures and teased a potential comeback to The One Show. “You might leave the show, but you never leave the family,” Matt said.

With Jermaine Jenas‘ departure from the primetime spot amid allegations of misconduct, the door is surely open for a potential return.

“If they needed me for anything, I’m more than happy to have a chat with them and see how I can be helpful,” Matt continued.

Despite stepping away from The One Show, Matt’s love for the series remains strong. “I love that show. I spent nine years of my life on it, so it’s very close to my heart and it always will be,” he expressed.

So could we see him back where he belongs alongside Alex? Here’s hoping!

One of Matt’s more notorious moments on the show involved asking former Prime Minister David Cameron a question that left everyone questioning its intent.

“How on earth do you sleep at night?” he asked the ex PM.

However, Matt remains cryptically tight-lipped about it’s meaning. “The key to a good question is you ask it in a way that people can then decide what you said.”

Matt now hosts a travel show with his parents (Credit: Channel 4)

Teaming up with his parents

Matt currently hosts Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad on Channel 4. The show showcases Matt touring the North East with his aging parents.

“Seeing how much fun my parents are having is a real gift for me and the fact that I can give them these new experiences,” he gushed.

The One Show airs weekdays on BBC One at 7pm.

