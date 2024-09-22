Matt Baker has spoken out about the future of Our Farm in the Dales, revealing the real reason he “won’t be doing any more”.

In 2021, the Channel 4 show made its debut on screens. The series followed the TV favourite, his wife and his children heading up North to help run his beloved family farm. And it didn’t take long for the show to become a hit with viewers.

However, fans hoping for a new series might be a tad disappointed, as according to Matt – who is Countryfile today (September 22) – the show has “come to a natural end”.

Matt has addressed the future of his hit show (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker speaks out on Our Farm in the Dales future

In a recent interview with Express, Matt spoke about Our Farm in the Dales, revealing the show was “born out of reality”.

As for whether there will be a new series, Matt said: “There are no plans not to do it. It’s the question everybody keeps asking me, ‘are you doing more on the farm?'”

He then went on to recall how the show came together in the first place. Matt revealed that they started having work done on the farm before being offered his own show.

The show followed him work on his family farm (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker on ‘natural end’ of TV show

He said: “There was loads of stuff going on around us, and I was apologising, and then the channel was like: ‘Would you film that?’ So it was one of the things that was actually born out of reality.”

Matt was then quizzed on why the series came to an end. He shared that it was a “natural end of a chapter”.

The presenter explained: “So that’s why we didn’t sort of decide to stop filming it. It’s just the end of that process. It was a real, natural, end of that chapter. So that’s why we haven’t done any more.”

Matt Baker hints at The One Show return

In other Matt Baker news, the telly star recently hinted at a possible return to his role on The One Show, three years after his departure.

With Jermaine Jenas‘ departure from the primetime spot amid allegations of misconduct, the door is surely open for a potential return.

“If they needed me for anything, I’m more than happy to have a chat with them and see how I can be helpful,” Matt told the Metro.

Despite stepping away from The One Show, Matt’s love for the series remains strong. “I love that show. I spent nine years of my life on it. So it’s very close to my heart and it always will be,” he expressed.

Watch Matt on Countryfile on Sunday (September 22) at 7:00pm on BBC One.

