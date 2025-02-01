Aljaz Skorjanec told Janette Manrara he ‘wanted to be dad’ on their first date

Janette Manrara previously shared the major admission husband Aljaz Skorjanec told her on their first date.

The Strictly dancers have been together since 2010, and seven years later they tied the knot. Fast-forward to July 2023, and they welcomed a baby daughter, Lyra.

And for Aljaz – who is on The Weakest Link today (February 1) – becoming a parent was on his mind right from the very beginning.

Janette and Aljaz are parents to a daughter, Lyra (Credit: YouTube)

Janette Manrara on her first date with Aljaz Skorjanec

In December 2024, Janette appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

Recalling the early days of her romance with Aljaz, Janette revealed that he was clear from the start that he wanted kids – but she was not too sure.

Janette said: “Well, literally the first date that we had, the first thing Aljaz said basically was: ‘I can’t wait to be a dad.’

“That was like on day one in the conversation. And I had a very different story. If I’m honest, I actually sat my mother down and said to her: ‘Mum, I don’t think I’m going to be a mum.'”

The dancer previously opened up about their first date (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janette on why she changed her mind

Janette then shared how she was hesitant about motherhood due to her career and travel goals at the time.

“But luckily, I think I chose that I did want to be a mother. And I did want to have a child because I found the right person to do that with.”

Janette Manrara set for new musical role

In other Janette news, the dancer recently secured herself the lead role in a touring version of the musical Chicago.

In an announcement in January, it was revealed that Janette will be starring as Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago for the upcoming UK tour.

“Extra extra! Big news for Foxy Roxie!” the official page for the musical wrote on Instagram.

“The dazzling Janette Manrara will be joining the #ChicagoUKTour as Roxie Hart from 3rd March!”

On the official poster attached, Janette looked glam in a low-cut lacy number as Roxie. Rocking a bold red lip, the TV star embodied the character.

