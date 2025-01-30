Craig Revel Horwood hits back at ex Strictly pro Ola Jordan with jibe about husband James as she calls for him to be replaced

Craig Revel Horwood has taken aim at Ola Jordan after the former Strictly pro called for him to be replaced on the show due to his “nicey nicey” judging skills.

The BBC star has hit back with a cheeky slam involving none other than Ola’s fellow ex-Strictly-pro hubby, James Jordan.

Craig Revel Horwood isn’t pleased with Ola Jordan (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood hits back at Ola Jordan on X

Last month, Ola ruffled feathers by claiming Craig had lost his “sparkle”. She also stated that Strictly needs a freshen up if the show is to rake in viewers at the end of 2025.

Despite being praised as one of the best finals ever, the Strictly final 2024 was reportedly the least watched final ever, with 8.6 million viewers – and Ola reckons she knows the solution…

Ola teamed up with Mecca Bingo to get her thoughts out there, stating: “Maybe they need to refresh,” before describing how all the judges comments seem to be positive and how viewers “could be getting bored”.

It was here that Ola hinted that Craig’s role also needed to be “refreshed”. She said: “I feel like Craig’s lost his sparkle. People loved Craig for what he was before. He would say it as it is, saying he wasn’t good, that was rubbish. But, it’s almost like he’s got to say a positive now. He’s obviously been told they’ve got to be positive and that they don’t want any negativity in the show and that comes from producers. But they need to look at what the public wants really. It’s too nicey nicey.”

Craig thinks Ola is hinting at his replacement so her hubby can take the role (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Ola Jordan calls for Strictly ‘refresh’ and Craig Revel Horwood axe

Ola continued: “What needs changing to refresh the show? Put a different judge on there. Just spice it up a bit because we know what they all say. They’re all the same every year, so maybe they need a new judge – someone with a bit more spice on the panel. You could even have a different guest judge every week.”

Now, Craig has swiped back, slamming Ola’s attempts at calling for his replacement.

He took to X to fume: “‘Former Strictly pro Ola Jordan says ‘nicey nicey’ Craig Revel Horwood replaced with ‘spicier judge’. Maybe you’d like to suggest your wonderful husband Ola?”

Fans have since reacted to Craig’s cheeky clap back, with one writing: “Every single thing they say to the papers tends to involve them stealing someone’s job. Surprised Ola hasn’t put James forward to be the next Go Compare man next!”

Another penned: “Please God no!! Have you read his ‘commentary’ on X when Strictly is on?”

“Please don’t ever leave, Craig! And if you do, do everything in your power to make sure he never gets a place on the judging panel,” said a third.

