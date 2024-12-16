Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Ola Jordan reckons Craig Revel Horwood has “lost his sparkle” and the audiences deserve a new judge who will “spice” things up a little.

He’s “too nicey-nicey”, she said, and it’s time for him to go, despite once being an excellent judge.

Ola frequently comments on Strictly’s machinations. In November, she predicted – in line with the bookies – that Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu would be the next contestants to leave the competition.

Craig shocked Strictly Come Dancing audiences last week when he gave JLS singer-turned-dancer JB Gill a Hollywood Handshake. It’s the first time that had happened on the show. JB was, understandably, happy with his lot.

Strictly pro Ola Jordan says Craig Revel Horwood has ‘lost his sparkle’

“I feel like Craig’s lost his sparkle,” Ola said, speaking on behalf of Mecca Bingo.

“People loved Craig for what he was before. He would say it as it is, saying ‘he wasn’t good’, ‘that was rubbish’, but it’s almost like he’s got to say something positive now.

“He’s obviously been told they’ve got to be positive and that they don’t want any negativity in the show. That comes from producers, but they need to look at what the public wants really. It’s too nicey nicey.”

We need someone who will say the truth.

What changes does Ola think Strictly Come Dancing needs to make?

“Put a different judge on there,” she said. “Just spice it up a bit. We know what they all say. They’re all the same every year, so maybe they need a new judge – someone with a bit more spice on the panel. You could even have a different guest judge every week.”

“It needs to be someone that won’t come in and say: ‘You are amazing. That was amazing. Oh, that was brilliant. Oh, that was great,’” she insisted.

“We need someone who will say the truth and say: ‘No, listen. Well done for coming out and giving your all, but come on, let’s face it, that was a bit rubbish, wasn’t it? You forgot half of the routine, you messed up here, you messed up there. Come back next week and do a great job.'”

Judge Shirley Ballas hits back at Strictly flak

After Chris McCausland won the Strictly Come Dancing grand final on Saturday night, some unhappy viewers took to social media to air their thoughts.

One audience member suggested that Chris won simply because he is blind.

Head judge Shirley Ballas hit back at Chris’ critics.

“I have total respect for the viewers’ opinions,” she wrote in her response. “Millions voted and everyone has their favourites. For me, they all danced brilliantly.

“A huge congratulations to our winners, all our finalists and to all who took part. I’m waking up feeling happy. Have a beautiful day,” she wrote, before signing off.

Upon winning, Chris told presenter Claudia Winkleman he didn’t know what to say.

“I honestly thought I was going to go out in the first week or two,” he told her. “And I know nobody went out in the first week, but I still thought I could.”

Champions #Strictly … congratulations @chrismccausland @dbuzz6589 for your outstanding win last night. I am in awe of you both and feel honoured that all our paths have crossed. Judging you each week has been a privilege. Huge congratulations. What a final. X pic.twitter.com/GNqIDBU3Bv — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) December 15, 2024

