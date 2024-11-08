Strictly star Shayne Ward has faced a rocky BBC journey so far.

The star has wowed with his performances but his impact on viewers has seemed to be lacklustre. Unfortunately, actor and singer Shayne has faced backlash from fans, dance-offs and now, some pretty damning odds…

Actor and singer Shayne has some damning odds against him (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Shayne Ward favourite to leave Strictly

Shayne is the bookies’ current favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, according to Mecca Bingo.

Strictly winner Ola Jordan agrees and has also shared her verdict about the dwindling contestants.

“This weekend, I think Shayne and Nancy are at risk with their rumba – the rumba is a tricky dance for the celebrity partners so I would definitely say they’re at risk,” Ola predicts.

“JB and Lauren could be at risk with their Samba, too. I also think it’s possibly time for Wynne to be in the bottom two. I don’t think it’s Pete and Jowita’s time yet, their Couple’s Choice might be quite good!”

The dancing pro concluded: “I think Shayne is at risk this weekend, then it’s between JB [Gill] and Wynne [Evans].”

Online bookmaker Grosvenor Sport has also shaped up odds that seem to seal Shayne’s dancing fate.

Nancy Xu and Shayne Ward were in the dance off recently (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing news

Simon Kew, spokesperson from Grosvenor Sport, explained: “The competition heats up a notch this weekend as the remaining nine Strictly couples will battle it out on the dancefloor once again. They’ll be hoping to make it through to the half-way point of the series, which sees the celebrities perform in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

“Shayne Ward remains our favourite to leave this weekend. He was 6/4 to be eliminated last weekend but defied the odds – but now he’s been priced at 10/11. They’ve got the rumba this weekend which is a hard dance – Shayne has really got to give a stellar performance to stay.

“Shayne sits 5th in the leaderboard, whilst others in the competition find themselves in the danger zone too – with Wynne, JB and Pete [Wicks] hot on his dancing heels in the elimination betting.

“The second favourite to be eliminated is Wynne Evans. He was 7/2 to leave the competition last weekend, but now he’s priced up at 7/4, so he could be at risk. Wynne and his dance partner Katya Jones are dancing the American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA. Will we be seeing him in Blackpool?”

