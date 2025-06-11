Reality star Dani Dyer is rumoured to have signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup and reportedly said she won’t let the show “ruin her marriage”.

Dani, 28, tied the knot to footballer Jarrod Bowen at the end of last month. The pair celebrated their big day at a stunning glass marquee in the countryside in Buckinghamshire with a huge Bridgerton-themed wedding.

Following their wedding, the couple have been enjoying a stay at the exclusive Villa d’Este for their honeymoon. The five-star resort overlooks Lake Como.

Dani and Jarrod got married last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dani Dyer won’t let rumoured Strictly Come Dancing gig ‘ruin her marriage’

As Dani and her sportsman husband enjoy life as a married couple, it has been heavily rumoured that Dani could be joining Strictly this year.

While the hit BBC show hasn’t confirmed any names yet, an inside source has revealed that the former Love Island winner is keen to hit the ballroom.

“Dani is still on cloud nine after her wedding, but once she’s back from her honeymoon, she wants to concentrate on her career. She’s thrilled to be in the running for Strictly. For her, it means she’s finally shaken off her Love Island tag,” a source told Heat.

“She hasn’t signed anything yet, but is in late stage talks – and her and the BBC are desperate to make it work.”

Despite the show being known for its infamous “Strictly curse”, Dani is not concerned for her relationship. The source insisted she and Jarrod do not have “trust issues”.

Plus, she has already joked that they’re “far too early on in their relationship to start looking elsewhere”.

“Lots of other couples – such as Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones, and Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch – have survived it, so it doesn’t really concern her.”

ED! has contacted Dani’s reps for comment.

Dani reportedly is keen to join Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly 2025 series lineup

Aside from Dani, a whole list of names are tipped to be in talks.

Blue Peter presenters Joel Mawhinney and Shini Muthukrishnan have been mentioned. Reportedly, they have been secretly dating for a year.

Meanwhile, other stars in discussion to be taking part include former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo. Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is also in the frame.

The Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and former Corrie actor Helen Flanagan are rumoured as well.

