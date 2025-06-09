Dani Dyer has shared the first look at her honeymoon with new husband Jarrod Bowen following their lavish wedding.

The Love Island winner tied the knot with her footballer beau last week in a huge Bridgerton-themed wedding. The ceremony was kept small, with just 50 guests in attendance. But the whole event looked absolutely stunning.

Now, Dani Dyer and Jarrod have jetted off to celebrate the beginning of their married life. The couple haven’t been that active on social media since their wedding, but have returned to share the first look at their expensive honeymoon. Dani posted some photos on her Instagram, with the caption: “Perfect honeymoon.”

Dani Dyer tied the knot last weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Dani Dyer enjoys extended trip to Lake Como

According to Heat Magazine, Dani and West Ham star Jarrod didn’t initially think they would get a long honeymoon together, as they thought his footballing commitments may get in the way. So the pair planned a short child-free break.

However, when Jarrod wasn’t called up, the newlyweds decided to extend their break and enjoy their kiddie-free honeymoon in the sun for a longer period of time. The couple share twins Star and Summer, two, and Dani is also mum to four-year-old son Santi.

A source alleged to Heat: “They were planning a family holiday after the football season. But now, they’ve extended their honeymoon so they can have time alone together.”

Staying in a ‘£5k-per-night’ suite

The couple appeared to stay at the exclusive Villa d’Este – a gorgeous five-star resort that overlooks Lake Como, where George Clooney has a home.

According to the DailyMail, the newlyweds are believed to have stayed in a vast £5,000-per-night suite, which has its own living room area and terrace, complete with sun loungers that overlook the lake. There’s also a stunning marble bathroom and a chandelier hanging over the huge double bed.

It’s believed ‘regular’ rooms at the resort costs approximately £3k per night, so Dani and footballer Jarrod splashed the cash and treated themselves to an upgrade. You only live once, eh, guys!

Celebratory champagne and delicious meals

In another pic, Dani shared a lovely note and a bottle of champagne left for the couple by the hotel staff.

The note said: “Dear Mr and Mrs Bowen. Welcome to the beautiful Lake Como. I wish you a memorable honeymoon.”

Champagne, cocktails and good food seemed to be a common theme for the honeymoon, as Dani shared several pics of the drinks and meals she had while she was away. And it all looked delicious. One dessert was even in the shape of a heart – in keeping with the honeymoon theme.

Dani and Jarrod jetted off to Lake Como (Credit: Instagram)

Stunning views

In a few of the photos, Dani took the opportunity to showcase the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como.

Now could be the perfect time to try for another.

As their private suite had its own balcony, Dani shared a video of the mountains that overlooked the lake. And the peaceful spot had a speed boat going past at the exact moment.

Dani Dyer shares sunset outfits on honeymoon

Dani kept to the bridal white theme for some of her honeymoon. In the very first picture, she stunned in a white dress, smiling and holding a cocktail. And in a few slides later, she was in the same dress but this time was joined by her new husband.

Dani and Jarrod tied the knot last week (Credit: Instagram)

Potential ‘baby plans’ for Lake Como honeymoon

Dani is already a mum-of-three, twins, Summer and Star, who she shares with husband Jarrod, and son Santi from a previous relationship.

But it looks like Dani and Jarrod may be already planning on adding to their family. According to Heat, Dani and Jarrod would both “love” more kids.

A source alleged: “They have both said they would love more kids while they are still young. So now could be the perfect time to try for another.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Dani and Jarrod’s reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Dani Dyer’s Day of the Dead-themed hen do – famous pals, wild party, fireman stripper

What do you think of Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen’s honeymoon at Lake Como? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!