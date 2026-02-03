This Morning star Ben Shephard has ruled himself out of hosting Strictly Come Dancing, insisting the role isn’t for him after previously turning down the show.

Last year, long-time presenting duo Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly confirmed they were stepping down in a surprise announcement.

While speculation continues over who might replace them, Ben has made it clear he won’t be throwing his hat into the ring.

Claudia and Tess left Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

This Morning host Ben Shephard not interested in Strictly hosting role

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily during a roundtable interview last week, Ben was asked whether he would consider taking on the Strictly hosting job.

“Goodness me, Saturday nights!” he said.

“I’ve never even done Strictly. I feel like anybody who hosts that show needs to have a bit of an insight into what it’s like to go through the mill — and I’ve never been brave enough to do it,” he explained.

Ben went on to say he’d be far more comfortable fronting his new ITV adventure series instead. “I’d do The Summit,” he said, referring to the upcoming show that sees 14 strangers tackle New Zealand’s rugged mountain terrain over 14 days.

“But I’m not brave enough to take on Strictly.”

This isn’t the first time Ben has passed on the show. Back in 2018, while hosting Good Morning Britain, he revealed he had been asked to take part as a contestant.

He turned it down in order to continue presenting his football programme, Goals on Sunday, which aired at weekends.

Ben and Cat Deeley have faced scrutiny since joining This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning scrutiny

After many years on Good Morning Britain, Ben recently joined Cat Deeley as the new co-host of This Morning, taking over from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The pair faced some early backlash, but Ben says they’ve learned not to dwell on it.

“We really take it in our stride,” he said. “We love doing the job we get to do, and we understand there’s a real sense of ownership around the show because the viewers are the ones who make it work. I actually welcome that.”

He added: “At the same time, it’s not something I dwell on too much. I go home, realise I’ve got three loads of washing to do and teenage sons to tidy up after, and that keeps things in perspective. I focus on what’s useful and let the rest go.”

The Summit launches on ITV next Tuesday, February 10 at 9pm