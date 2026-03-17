‘Deeply upsetting!’ Fears BBC has ‘ruined’ Strictly Come Dancing as more shock changes ‘revealed’

There are fresh fears that Strictly Come Dancing is being ‘ruined’ after new reports suggest more shocking changes are going to be made by the BBC.

The hit show has remained in the headlines this month, especially after a number of alleged axings. While the corporation has yet to confirm who will be returning later this year, initial reports said that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas were being let go altogether.

A day later, further claims suggested Neil Jones and Nancy Xu had been benched and wouldn’t get a celebrity partner this year. Then, other reports indicated Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer have also been axed.

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Karen is reportedly ‘upset’ about her alleged axing (Credit: BBC)

Fears BBC has ‘ruined’ Strictly

Following the reports, insiders have now told Closer that there is tension among those leaving and the remaining professionals.

“Strictly has been ruined, and other pros fear they risk being kicked out. There’s even talk of tweaking the format slightly, making the show feel faster, more modern and more unpredictable. Bosses believe new faces will create excitement and stop it from feeling like the same cycle every year,” a source alleged.

“Those who have left feel completely cut off. For dancers who’ve poured years into the programme, the sudden silence from producers has been deeply upsetting.”

Karen, who joined the show in 2012 and is the longest-serving female dancer, is reportedly “very upset”. However, she is trying to remain “positive”. Nadiya is said to be “distraught”.

Meanwhile, BBC bosses are reportedly planning a ‘revamp’ after Tess and Claudia’s departure (Credit: BBC)

‘They don’t like change’

Over time, the BBC programme has experienced a steady drop in ratings and has been affected by multiple scandals and controversies.

Following the departures of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as hosts, a source revealed that executives are planning a complete revamp to “future-proof Strictly”.

The source continued: “Producers are now aiming to draw in more viewers in the 20-plus range and get them engaging with the show online. Bringing in new professional dancers, casting younger celebs and creating more shareable, viral moments are all part of that plan.”

They noted the changes are a “gamble”. However, they recognised that Strictly’s audience is “fiercely loyal and don’t like change”.

Meanwhile, they insisted that is “why producers are trying to strike a careful balance”.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: Strictly fans concerned as they predict Anton Du Beke next in firing line to be ‘axed’

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