Strictly fans concerned as they predict Anton Du Beke next in firing line to be ‘axed’

Following the ongoing changes at Strictly, fans have expressed their concerns that Anton Du Beke could be next to be ‘axed’ from the show.

Over the past few weeks, the hit BBC show has remained in the headlines. Initial reports suggested that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas were being let go altogether. A day later, further claims suggested Neil Jones and Nancy Xu had been benched.

Meanwhile, other reports indicated Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer could also be at risk of being axed.

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Longtime hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departure before the final of last year’s series, and their replacements have yet to be confirmed.

With many of the cast’s futures still unknown, die-hard fans have started to speculate whether any of the judges could be in trouble…

Fans are concerned Anton could be axed from the panel (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars concerned Anton Du Beke could be ‘axed’

In a Reddit thread, one user wrote: “Do we think next, a judge shakeup is coming…?”

Following the recent headlines, they added: “It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see MOTSI/ANTON axed now.”

As a result, fans expressed their concerns and desire for Anton to remain on the panel.

“Anton needs to stay! He’s such a breath of fresh air and his scores just bring a smile on every celeb’s face!” one replied.

“Honestly, while I could see it, I hope not. I don’t want the show to become unrecognisable in the autumn. Lesson should be learned from Top Gear, you need to have something that the public recognises when revamping a show. Losing too many things is a death knell,” another person shared.

“Hopefully not Anton. I’ve become more of a fan of his since he was unfairly eliminated on The Masked Singer,” a third remarked.

“Hope not. I think the show needs to keep this panel with the rumoured pro shakeup,” a fourth said.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment, who said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Fans are divided on the speculation (Credit: BBC)

‘I think they should’

Meanwhile, others don’t seem too bothered if Anton is the next to get the boot.

“Hope so. Anton to me really isn’t great as a judge. My opinion, respect others may feel otherwise,” one person insisted.

“I hope so,” another said.

“I think they should,” a third expressed.

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec makes ‘sad’ Strictly announcement as he addresses future: ‘It’s in the best interests of the show’

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