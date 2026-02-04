Calum Best’s mum Angie makes desperate plea as she gives health update amid ‘advanced’ cancer battle

Calum Best’s sick mum Angie has issued a desperate plea following her ‘advanced’ cancer diagnosis.

Angie, 73, took to social media today and begged her body to help itself during her gruelling treatment.

Last month, TV personality Calum revealed his beloved mum had been diagnosed with colon cancer, which has spread to her liver.

Angie is currently receiving specialist treatment in Switzerland, but she is struggling.

Angie Best gives emotional cancer update

Earlier today, Angie posted an emotional yet inspirational message to her followers on Instagram.

The former model filmed a video while looking in the mirror. Her chest drain was visible from underneath her fluffy dressing gown.

Angie’s video begins with her repeating “I love you” to herself multiple times.

She explains: “A bit of my morning affirmation to this wonderful little body of mine to say thank you.

“Thank you fighting this battle with me, to show I am grateful and to ask for more help gaining weight.

“If I don’t gain weight, I have to drink this chemical food that they want me to drink which doesn’t sit right with me at all.

“So we are trying to do it the natural way, which to me seems right. But it is all a battle. It is all a battle, homies. But it’s not one we can’t win. And we will win.”

Angie then concluded: “If you’re fighting any battles out there today, homies, just know; this too will pass and you will win. And we will win.”

Angie’s post has been flooded with kind comments of support from well-wishers.

Calum, whose dad is the late England footballer George Best, kicked things off by writing: “And I love you too, a beautiful message mom.”

Another follower said: “You have got this!!! Keep up the fight and the positivity”

A second added: “Little steps add up to bigger victories. You’ve got this.”

Someone else posted: “We love you Angie, keep going.”

And a fourth penned: “You are doing amazing Angie, keep going keep fighting. You 100% got this.”

This is the latest update Angie has given fans since news of her cancer diagnosis broke.

‘It’s terrible’

Last week, Angie admitted to finding things tough following her first round of chemotherapy.

She had told followers that she was struggling to lift her head and do basic tasks like brushing her teeth.

“I can’t eat, it’s terrible,” Angie added.

Yesterday, Angie took a photo of a giant tub of vanilla ice cream. She was eating it straight from the plastic container with a spoon while in her hospital bed.

Angie shared: “An excellent way to gain a few Lbs, supposedly the best ice cream in Zurich.”

Calum had replied: “Jelly babies en route.”

Another fan, meanwhile, said: “Yippee… I hope things are progressing well I pray for you every day sweetheart & light a candle.”

Calum broke the news about his mum Angie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Calum’s statement about Angie

It was reality star Calum who originally broke the news to the world that his mum has cancer.

In a social media statement in early January, he said: “Hi everyone. I’ve been thinking long and hard over the past few weeks about how to write this. I wanted to get the words right, but when it comes to health, and when it comes to my mum, the only thing that really matters is honesty.

“A few weeks ago, my beautiful, wonderful mum was diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to her liver. To move forward, we need access to specialist care and professionals who can offer the right treatment. This is incredibly hard for me to say, but financially, I can’t carry this on my own.”

Calum added: “For as long as I can remember, she has lived her life rooted in health, fitness and wellbeing. She has always believed in taking care of the body, mind and soul.

But as we all know, cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care where you’re from, how you live, or how healthy you try to be. And now, it’s here – and it’s with my mum.”

