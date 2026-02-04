Pete Wicks leaves fans in tears as he shares update on his For Dogs’ Sake foster dog Crumble

Pete Wicks has shared an update on his For Dogs’ Sake foster dog Crumble – and fans are emotional all over again.

Crumble’s journey struck a chord in the latest episode of the U&W series, fronted by devoted dog-lover Pete, as fans watched her struggle to catch a much needed break.

The staffy-boxer-cross had spent three long years in a Dogs Trust kennel after failing to secure a permanent home.

Pete Wicks has given tearful fans an update on his foster dog Crumble from For Dogs’ Sake (Credit: U)

Anxious and often overlooked, Crumble was passed by due to her reactive and barky behaviour.

When Pete first met her, Crumble was wearing a muzzle and splitting her time between kennels and overnight care with a Dogs Trust adoption adviser.

Determined to help, Pete got stuck in as staff worked patiently with Crumble, helping her learn to stay calm around other dogs while out walking.

It was not long before Pete was completely won over.

And later in the episode, he offered to foster her himself.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake’s Crumble

Despite already having two dogs, Pete went through the full Dogs Trust application process to become Crumble’s foster carer.

He said on the show: “I have such a soft spot for that dog. From when I first met her when she was really unsure to now, you can see how much love and affection she’s got.

“I love her, I really do love her. Like, goosebumps.”

Getting tearful, Pete added: “It makes me emotional to think how long she’s been here. Not one person or one family has come and said, ‘I want to take a chance on that dog’. And that’s heartbreaking.”

Viewers then watched Crumble settle into Pete’s luxury apartment while his own dogs stayed with his mum.

As the foster period came to a close, Pete admitted: “I’ve got dogs of my own and Crumble’s stay with me can’t be forever.

“I really hope that someone just comes and falls in love with her like I did. She hasn’t had her happy ending… yet.”

Pete became a registered foster carer to look after Crumble (Credit: U)

What happened to Crumble? After the episode aired, the official Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake Instagram page shared a new clip of Crumble. The caption read: “Here she is, everyone’s favourite girl, Crumble.” Fans rushed to the comments, desperate to know if she had finally found her happy ending. Pete then tagged Crumble’s new owner, who revealed: “Crumble is stretched out in front of the fire ….dreaming about squirrels no doubt (she does like to chase them, she literally climbs trees!) She is a delight.

“Crumble came to live with us at the beginning of December. She is an absolute sweetheart and is very much loved.”

The update prompted an outpouring of emotional responses from viewers.

“Just watched and came straight here to look for an update. So happy she has a home finally,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Thank goodness, she had me in tears. I couldn’t bear to think of her still in kennels enjoy your life together and hug her from me xx.”

A third added: “What a legend, she is a beautiful girl so glad she found her forever home.”

Someone else simply commented: “Aw love this, amazing news.”

We’re not crying, you are!

