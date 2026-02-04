Tributes pour in as Big Break legend and BBC snooker commentator John Virgo dies age 79

Big Break favourite and BBC snooker voice John Virgo has died at the age of 79.

The much-loved snooker star, affectionately known as JV, co-hosted Big Break with Jim Davidson during the show’s hugely popular run in the 90s.

John was instantly recognisable on the programme, celebrated for his colourful waistcoats and the famous Trick Shot segment, where he delighted viewers with his flair and precision.

Big Break legend John Virgo has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Before his television success, John had already secured his place as one of snooker’s standout talents.

He enjoyed a glittering professional career and was later inducted into the World Snooker Hall of Fame following major victories in 1979 and the early 1980s.

His defining triumph came at the 1979 UK Championship, where he defeated Terry Griffiths in a match that cemented his reputation.

John also claimed titles at the 1980 Bombay International, the 1980 Pontins Professional and the 1984 Professional Snooker League.

In more recent years, he remained a familiar face to fans through his work as a BBC snooker commentator.

Just last month, he was on commentary duties for the 2026 Masters, continuing to do what he loved most.

John Virgo dies: Tributes pour in

News of John’s death was confirmed today by World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis.

Sharing the announcement on social media, he wrote: “Heartbreaking to share the news that we’ve lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo this morning, he passed away in Spain. Rosie and Brooke Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren.

“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general.

“An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.

“Hard to take this one… one great person who touched so many lives and loved the game. We will never forget you bud. RIP JV.”

Snooker Icon, UK champion, the voice of unforgettable matches and for me many childhood memories watching the popular TV programme, Big Break. Fly high, John Virgo. pic.twitter.com/y69wLqX6W8 — Rusty B (@RustyBComedian) February 4, 2026

Tributes quickly followed from across the snooker world.

The World Snooker Tour said: “Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”

Fellow BBC commentator and former Welsh Open champion Joe Perry also paid tribute, writing: “Absolutely gutted to hear the very sad news that John Virgo has passed away.

“Without doubt one of the best people I’ve ever met through snooker.

“It was always an honour to work alongside him and a pleasure to be in his company.

“Thoughts go out to his friends and family. What a horrible day! RIP JV.”

John’s Big Break co host Jim Davidson has not yet commented publicly.

Tributes have poured in for John (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Big Break fans react

Fans of the star have also shared their sadness online following the announcement.

One wrote on X: “Snooker icon, UK champion, the voice of unforgettable matches and for me many childhood memories watching the popular TV programme, Big Break. Fly high, John Virgo.”

Another added: “Just read that John Virgo has passed away, snooker on the BBC will never be the same.”

A third said: “RIP John Virgo. Great player, great entertainment on Big Break, and a great commentator.”

Someone else reflected: “‘Where’s the cue ball going??’ What a sad day. I loved watching Big Break when I was a young lad and his voice in the commentary box is as iconic as the Crucible itself. I’ll miss him. RIP John Virgo.”

John Virgo leaves behind a legacy that spans elite sport, unforgettable television moments and a voice that defined snooker for generations.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page

Read more: Rachel Duffy supported by Traitors co-stars as she breaks silence over death of her mum