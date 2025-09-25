TV presenter Jeff Brazier became the unexpected centre of controversy on today’s (Thursday, September 25) episode of Loose Women, after viewers criticised the panel’s behaviour toward him during a segment.

Jeff appeared on the show to present a competition. He joined hosts Kaye Adams, Oti Mabuse, Judi Love, and Nadia Sawalha after the ad break, but was left standing awkwardly at the table without a chair, prompting an exchange that many at home found inappropriate.

Jeff appeared caught off guard by the panel’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women panel criticised for their treatment of Jeff Brazier

As Kaye introduced him, Jeff quipped with a smile: “I will take it away. But first, Kaye… Ore looks strong. You’re gonna enjoy the interview, he’s wearing a tank top as well.”

He was referring to upcoming guest Ore Oduba, who was appearing later to promote Frankenstein: The Musical. The panel and audience laughed.

But Jeff soon noticed the unusual setup.

“What about my chair? Where’s my chair gone? You’re making me stand up.”

“You look strong, that’s why we’re making you stand up!” Judi replied playfully.

Jeff laughed and responded: “Ayy, I love that.” But the interaction took a slightly more awkward turn when Kaye added: “You’ve been a naughty boy.”

Jeff hesitated, appearing briefly caught off guard, before replying: “Really? Okay, Kaye, doing it again.”

He quickly pivoted to announcing the £1 million competition. But the moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

Viewers called out the women for making Jeff feel ‘uncomfortable’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Within minutes of the segment airing, social media lit up with viewers expressing discomfort at what they perceived as double standards and inappropriate innuendo.

“The way they treated Jeff then, imagine if it were four blokes treating a woman like that. Made him feel uncomfortable and awkward,” one viewer fumed.

“I’ve said this for a while,” another agreed. “Imagine if the tables were turned and it was four male panellists talking innuendo about [bleep]ing a female presenter like the #LooseWomen do about Ben Shephard.”

A third viewer responded, “Sexism is rife both ways,” while another called the moment “shocking”.

Others took a more balanced view, acknowledging the history of similar treatment toward women in media.

“To be fair, women have put up with that from men for decades. It’s only now the tables have turned. However, that doesn’t make it right, and I don’t think either is acceptable. Both need to end.”

