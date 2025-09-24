Penny Lancaster got emotional while speaking about her sons during an appearance on Loose Women today (September 24).

54-year-old Penny Lancaster appeared on the daytime talk show to discuss her new autobiography, Someone Like Me, which details the happiness and tragedies throughout her life.

But when the conversation turned to her and husband Sir Rod Stewart’s children, Penny found herself actually getting emotional.

Penny got teary-eyed (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster opened up about sons

Earlier in the show, the panellists discussed what it’s like to want kids when your partner doesn’t. When Penny made her appearance, Christine asked her for her opinion. And it seemed this was something Penny had experience in.

While Penny and Rod have two sons together – Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, for a while, Rod didn’t actually want to have more children.

She admitted: “Rod and I were transparent from the very beginning. Rod’s obviously got a lot of children from different women. He was honest with me and said he was excited that we were in this relationship. But the pew has been put away. He said ‘I really don’t want to enter into another marriage and have more children’.”

Penny explained that she told Rod: “I said ‘look, I’m not in that place where I want to. But I must be honest, I have to have a child. I need that in my life. So let’s just see how things go’.”

The conversation was then dropped until 2004 when the couple were thinking about the lives lost in 9/11.

Penny revealed that mid-conversation, Rod “turned around and said, ‘let’s make a baby’.”

As for her reaction, the star admitted: “That was my dream come true. It all worked out. I always knew that pushing the idea was not the right way to go.”

Jane Moore went on to praise Penny for being the “glue” in their blended family.

Penny began getting emotional as she admitted: “I’m so blessed. My biggest gift to my boys is having that lot as their siblings.”

Penny and Rod have two sons together (Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

What is included in her book?

While Penny’s book features the happy moments of her life, it also includes some more sensitive topics.

Throughout the book, Penny discusses the sexual assault she horrendously faced when she was 12-years-old. And it also describes getting her drink spiked when she was 17. She also discusses being bullied in school, and having dyslexia.

Penny admitted it was “really hard” to write about those ordeals but realised it was quite like “therapy”.

The panel went on to ask her if her sons were aware of the things she has written about, which Penny confirmed they were.

She admitted: “They are aware of those stories. With Aidan being 14, they are both at a place where they could come across some of those situations themselves. Everything from bullying to dyslexia. I only found out about my dyslexia when my eldest discovered he had it.”

Read more: ‘Emotional’ Penny Lancaster comforted by husband Rod Stewart as he urges her ‘don’t cry’

What do you think of Penny Lancaster getting emotional about her sons? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!