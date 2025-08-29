Jackiey Budden has broken her silence after grandson Freddy Brazier revealed she got him “hooked” on drugs.

Earlier this week, Freddy Brazier finally acknowledged the long-standing rumours that he would do drugs and smoke when he spent time with his grandmother.

Freddy is the son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier. And back in June, the 20-year-old opened up about going to rehab. But following his bombshell claims, Jackiey has broken her own silence.

Jackiey is ‘upset’ with Freddy’s claims (Credit: YouTube)

Jackiey Budden ‘upset’ over Freddy Brazier claims

After hearing what Freddy had alleged, Jackiey spoke to the Daily Mail to give her side of the story.

She told them she “couldn’t believe” he would say “those things” about her. And she emphasised that “it isn’t true at all”.

Jackiey continued by alleging Freddy had been smoking long before she got involved, because of the people he was friends with.

She said: “Freddy was smoking as a kid with his mates before he and I ever smoked together back out in Essex near Jeff’s home. He got into some bad crowds. But it’s nothing to do with me.”

Jackiey believes all she “has ever tried to do” is be there for Freddy. Which is why she gave him “somewhere safe to be” when he had fallen out with his family.

His grandmother admitted she has been left “really upset” following the claims. But deep down, she doesn’t actually think it was Freddy’s choice to say those things. Instead, she thinks his dad told him to.

“I can only think Jeff and his little princess wife have put him up to it. Bit I don’t know why when everything was in a better place” Jackiey concluded.

Freddy reveals he has been ‘sectioned’ (Credit: YouTube)

Freddy has been ‘all over the place’

In the same report, friends of Freddy’s have opened up on what he has been like over the last few months.

One said he is “all over the place” and he will “say one thing one day and the total opposite the next”.

They explained the feud between his dad and his grandmother is the “tip of the iceberg” and that it was a “long way away from any kind of resolution”.

Jeff has hired lawyers previously (Credit: YouTube)

What did Freddy say?

It’s been a turbulent lot of months for the Brazier family, as Jeff had previously hired lawyers to block Freddy from seeing his grandmother. But Freddy wasn’t having it.

However, in a shock turn of events, Freddy took to his new podcast, A Load Of Old Cobblers, and spoke about his relationship with his nan.

He said: “No, it wasn’t with my Nan the first time. Although my Nan is definitely the person who introduced me to reefer and got me hooked. It’s one of those things, I was 12.”

Freddy went on to explain: “I have been smoking since I was 12. I have been to rehab and I have been section. I’ve had manic episodes. There’s been a real journey and it’s been a tough one.”

He admitted he felt as if he “didn’t prioritise” his relationship with Jackiey, he was left “scared” that she would take her own life.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Freddy and Jeff’s reps for comment.

Read more: Jeff Brazier overjoyed as he shares surprise reunion photo with son Freddy

What do you think of Jackiey Budden and Freddy Brazier feud? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!