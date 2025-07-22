Jeff Brazier overjoyed as he shares surprise reunion photo with son Freddy

Jeff Brazier has reunited with son Freddy, amid their reported family ‘feud’.

It was claimed earlier this year that Jeff launched legal action to keep son Freddy “safe” from his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden. The legal fight has reportedly caused tension between Jeff and Freddy – with Freddy continuing to defy his dad Jeff by spending time with his grandmother.

But now it appears that Jeff and Freddy are on good terms as they have recently reunited to celebrate his mother Janette’s birthday.

The pair have reportedly been ‘feuding’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jeff Brazier reunites with Freddy

On Tuesday (July 22), Jeff took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him alongside Freddy and Bobby, and other family members. In the snap, Jeff beamed to the camera, as did his two sons.

“Lovely to have the full squad together yesterday to celebrate my mum’s birthday,” Jeff captioned the post.

He added: “Will always be in her debt for the help she has been over the years.”

Jeff’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their delight at seeing the reunion. One person gushed: “Lovely to see everyone smiling, what a lovely family photo.”

Someone else added: “Lovely to see you all together. You have done an amazing job bringing your boys up.”

Jeff and Freddy’s ‘feud’

TV star Jeff shared both Freddy and Bobby with late star Jade Goody. She died from cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27. However, Jeff has been in a long-running ‘feud’ with her mother Jackiey for years and the pair have a difficult relationship.

The animosity between them began shortly after the death of Jade. Ever since, Jeff and Jade’s mum haven’t seen eye-to-eye. And it was reported earlier this year that he wants to prevent her from spending time with Freddy.

Jeff was said to believe Jackiey’s relationship with Freddy has been “detrimental”to him and is keen to keep his youngest son “safe”.

Last month, it was reported that a court date had been set after launching a legal bid.

Jeff doesn’t want Jackiey to see Freddy, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Freddy spending time with Jackiey

He was even seen smoking what appeared to be a joint with her in London.

“These pictures show exactly why Jeff is so worried about his son,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“Jackiey’s influence over Freddy is harmful to his overall well-being. It’s very sad that a grandmother would want to encourage her grandson to do something that could potentially be so damaging.”

Freddy also shared videos of himself and his grandmother dancing on TikTok.

However, from the smiling family photo posted to Instagram, it appears as if the men have now drawn a line under their differences.

