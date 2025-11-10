Former Saturdays star Vanessa White has delighted fans by announcing she’s both pregnant and engaged, revealing the news with a stunning baby bump photoshoot and sparkling diamond ring.

The 36‑year‑old singer, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2017, took to Instagram on Monday (November 10) to share the surprise, posting a series of photos showing off her blossoming bump.

Dressed in a cropped top and tracksuit bottoms, Vanessa cradled her stomach while flashing her new engagement ring.

Vanessa White announces pregnancy and engagement

In the caption, she wrote, “There’s a V and E in love,” a reference to her and fiancé Emmanuel Lawal’s initials.

Vanessa and Emmanuel have been together for four years. Their engagement marks a fresh start for the pair, who have kept much of their relationship private since first being linked in 2020.

Fans and famous friends quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Former bandmate Una Healy was among the first to react, writing, “Congratulations,” followed by a string of heart emojis. Rochelle Humes added, “Congratulations, my girl!”

“The best,” Frankie Bridge chimed in with a heart eyes emoji. “Why in my head are you still too young?! You look beautiful, V.”

Meanwhile, former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts gushed, “Omg Ness!!! Congratulations!”

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined in with, “Oh my goodness, congrats, beauty!,” and members of Sugababes also sent love. Keisha Buchanan commented, “Omg congratulations beautiful,” while Mutya Buena added, “Omg congratulations sis.”

Vanessa has been with DJ Emmanuel Lawal for over four years (Credit: JP/RV/SplashNews)

Vanessa and Emmanuel

Vanessa and Emmanuel were first spotted together in August 2020 during a trip to Marbella. They made things Instagram official that December.

At the time, a source told The Sun, “Vanessa and Emmanuel struck up a relationship during lockdown and quickly got close.”

Despite a brief breakup in 2023, they appear stronger than ever.

Before her relationship with Emmanuel, Vanessa was in a long-term romance with Gary Salter, which ended in 2017 after six years together. Just months later, she joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

During her jungle stint, Vanessa spoke candidly about her breakup, admitting, “When you’ve been with someone that long, they become your best friend. You miss sharing those moments.”

She also revealed her doubts at the time. “I don’t know if it was ever right. I’m an indecisive person. I can’t even make my mind up about what I’m going to have for dinner, let alone big decisions like do I want to be with someone forever.”

Now, several years on, Vanessa seems to have found both clarity and happiness as she steps into motherhood and marriage.

