Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has “finally” announced her debut solo album following success with Little Mix.

The 34-year-old singer, who won The X Factor as one-fourth of the girl group in 2011, is set to drop her first album next year. Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, with Leigh-Anne going solo the following year.

The My Love hitmaker shared the news via her social media, where she was flooded with support.

Leigh-Anne has announces debut solo album (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced debut solo album

Taking to Instagram earlier today (October 15), Leigh-Anne shocked fans with the news.

“Guys… I can finally say that after two years in the making my debut album MY EGO TOLD ME TO is out 20th February, 2026!” she wrote.

“The journey to this moment hasn’t been smooth. I’ve navigated going solo after over 10 years in a group, left a label and gone independent. It feels like I’ve started from the beginning TWICE but I truly believe everything has happened exactly how it was supposed to.”

Leigh-Anne added: “I’m saying no to expectations, no to categories and no to boxes, this is me reclaiming my power. It’s raw, unfiltered and everything I imagined my debut album would be! GASSSSED for you all to hear.”

She also shared the official artwork, which sees the mum-of-two donning a short black bob with shimmery silver eyeshadow. Posing in front of a green backdrop, she poked her tongue out, which appeared black.

From April, Leigh-Anne also announced that she would be embarking on a European tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

‘I’m so proud of you’

Immediately, fans shared their excitement with Leigh-Anne.

“Yes Leigh-Anne!!! Super excited for you!” one user wrote.

“We are so ready,” another person shared.

“Omggggg Leigh is so back!! I’m so ready for this and I’m so proud of you,” a third remarked.

“YESSSS SO EXCITEDDDD,” a fourth said.

Read more: Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares heartbreak following tragic death of two of her dogs

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.