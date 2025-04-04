Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared the sad news that both of her dogs died within weeks of each other.

The singer, 33, got her beloved pug Harvey over 10 years ago, after she won X Factor as part of the chart-topping band Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne and her now-husband Andre Gray, 33, then added another addition to the family in 2018 by welcoming an American Bully, Kyro.

Recently, Leigh-Anne – who is a mum to two twins with Andre – revealed her family heartbreak following the death of her dogs.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces death of dogs

This week, Leigh-Anne announced the sad news on Discord that Harvey and Kyro have died. In an emotional post shared to Instagram, the pop star admitted she is in “complete shock” following their deaths.

“I just wanted to let you guys know the reason I have been a little quiet lately. Harvey passed away literally the day before I flew to Brazil,” she shared.

“It was just crazy and unexpected tbh. He had cancer that had spread rapidly. I tried everything but in the end I had to put him down. It was traumatic. He’s literally been with me half my life.”

Leigh-Anne ‘in complete shock’

Revealing Kyro’s passing, Leigh-Anne – who also has another dog called Louie – continued: “And then last week Kyro wasn’t feeling very well turns out he’d swallowed something plastic and he needed to have surgery to remove it.

“They removed it fine and he was all good, but then the next day his wound broke down which only happens to 5-15% of cases.

“They went to re-operate but his body just shut down. I’m just in complete shock.”

Leigh-Anne adopted dog earlier this year

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne revealed she had adopted a stray Cane Corso bully puppy called Louie.

On TikTok, she uploaded a video of the moment the pup was found tied to a lamppost. Leigh-Anne revealed that the owners couldn’t be found and the dog had no chip.

After making sure he was safe around her twins and Harvey and Kyro, she adopted the pooch.

“I was sceptical at first because you don’t know what he’s been through or what he’s come from. But he’s just a puppy who needs love..” she said.

Leigh-Anne added: “And my goodness is just an absolute dream.”

