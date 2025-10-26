Strictly Come Dancing fans urge bosses to make format change following Stefan Dennis’ exit

Strictly Come Dancing fans are panicking now that a second celebrity has withdrawn from the competition due to injury.

Following in the unfortunate footsteps of Dani Dyer, Stefan Dennis announced this week (October 20) that he was leaving. This means that his partner, Dianne Buswell, is also out of the competition.

“Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the comp and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show,” he said, before adding that he was “devastated”.

Because Amber Davies stepped in to replace Dani Dyer, the show’s tradition of a four-person final looked set to continue. However, it is now too late in the day for a replacement. So, if all the weeks go ahead as planned, there will only be three couples in the Strictly final.

Still, some fans are determined to preserve a four-person final.

Amber’s arrival previously prevented a three-person final (Credit: Splash News)

Some Strictly Come Dancing fans were disappointed

In response to Stefan’s exit, several noted that a three-person final was now inevitable.

“Damn,” one wrote. “The universe really is insisting on this series being a three-couple final (hopefully…not a two).”

“In such a tough year, a four-person final was a need,” a second opined.

“RIP my Karen, George, Vicky, Amber final,” a third wrote.

Others were determined

Stefan’s exit has thrown a spanner in the work (Credit: Splash News)

For fans on X, there is one way we can salvage the show. Cancel eliminations for one week and preserve a four-person finale.

As a fourth user put it: “I know that I am entirely delusional in hoping they just don’t eliminate this week and we can keep the four-person final, but like it’s not too late to start implementing Vicky’s wonderful ‘everyone stays and has a good time’ idea, Strictly!”

Similarly, a fifth asked: “Can Strictly just add a non-elimination week, so we can keep the four-person final, it’s such a good cast and would be a shame for one of them to miss out on the final…”

A sixth was more direct, saying: “Petition for everyone to have a bye this week so we get our four-person final.”

While a seventh resorted to begging: “Please, Strictly, cancel the elimination this week you can have it like the 2023 Quarter Finals in the results show. It’s only Monday, I CANT TAKE ANOTHER THREE PERSON FINAL!”

At the time of writing, Strictly hasn’t responded to these pleas. But Anton Du Beke has said that he thinks it will end up being a three-person final.

