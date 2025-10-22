Emma Vardy – who hosts BBC Breakfast – has been congratulated after sharing the exciting news that she is expecting her second child.

The presenter is already a proud mum to a two-year-old son, named Jago Fionn. Emma shares Jago with husband Aaron Adams, who she married in March 2022.

And this week, Emma revealed that the family of three are now getting a “new addition”, revealing that she is pregnant.

She has delighted her fans with the news (Credit: InstagramStory)

BBC Breakfast’s Emma Vardy reveals pregnancy

On Wednesday (October 22), Emma took to her Instagram and confirmed her pregnancy news.

In a video, the TV star could be seen at work in the BBC studio. Wearing blue mini dress, Emma then turned to one side to reveal her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “A piece of news… We’re welcoming a new addition. Thrilled and beyond excited. Little Jago is going to become a brother, and we can’t wait for the next chapter.”

As well as Instagram, Emma also shared the news on her X account, uploading a video of her revealing her pregnancy. She penned: “Undertook some investigative work, fact-checking, and verification. Turns out, it’s true!! Full write up coming 2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Vardy (@emmavardytv)

‘That’s great news’

As expected, Emma’s followers were over the moon to hear she is pregnant. In the comments section, one person said: “Oh Emma I am so happy for you.”

Another added: “Congratulations to you all!” A third chimed in: “Amazing news. You two look like wonderful parents. Btw, you hid your bump well!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else wrote: “Brilliant, that’s great news.” A fifth then gushed: “You look beautiful congratulations.”

She has become a regular on the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Emma on BBC Breakfast

Emma is a regular on BBC Breakfast, often filling in for the main hosts. Earlier this year, she covered part of Nina Warhurst‘s maternity leave, and stepped in for Naga Munchetty last month.

What’s more, in May, she achieved a “milestone” when she had her first stint as an anchor on BBC rolling news.

Speaking at the time Emma said: “My very first job was making tea and printing scripts for rolling news presenters at Sky. Today was my first day in the chair doing rolling news for the BBC and feels like a milestone!!”

Read more: Piers Morgan returns to breakfast TV as viewers divided: ‘You’re not having a fever dream’