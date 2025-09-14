Freddy Brazier has shared a snap of his “beautiful baby mother to be” ahead of him becoming a dad for the first time.

It was reported last month, that 20-year-old Freddy – who is the youngest son of Jeff Brazier and late Jade Goody – was expecting his first child with his ex-girlfriend.

Freddy later confirmed the news, and this week, his brother Bobby addressed his younger brother’s shock baby news. He revealed he’s “excited” to step into his new role as an uncle.

And now, it is clear that Freddy is realising his new role as an expecting dad after he shared a heartwarming video of his baby mama online.

The 2o-year-old is set to be a dad for the first time (Credit: BBC)

Freddy Brazier reveals ‘baby mother’ for first time

On Saturday (September 13) Freddy took to his TikTok and shared a heartfelt video in which he paid tribute to all the “riches” in his life.

He wrote: “My Riches, my happiness, and my reasons to keep on growing.” In the video, Freddy shared snaps of his beloved dog Paolo, his father, Jeff and a plate of food.

Freddy also included a snap of his “beautiful baby mother to be” that showed the pair sitting in his bed.

The TV star went on to share another sweet photo of his baby mama carrying Pablo on her shoulders and captioned it “my little family so far.”

Freddy’s baby news

Earlier this month, Freddy confirmed that he’s set to become a father with a very cheeky post on his story.

The 20-year-old shared a snap of his legs and feet as he enjoyed the sun in London.

“I’m actually a DILF to be!” he captioned the post. For those who don’t know, DILF stands for ‘Dad I’d Like to [bleep]’.

In the next story post, a short video, Freddy could be seen admiring his hair in the camera as he walked in the sun.

“I’m actually a DILF to be,” he repeated.

Jeff and Freddy have reconnected amid his baby news (Credit: BBC)

Freddy and Jeff

Although unexpected, the pregnancy has brought Freddy and Jeff back together after their highly publicised feud earlier in the year.

Tension between Freddy and Jeff had been ongoing for much of the past year. The rift reportedly stemmed from a legal dispute involving Freddy’s relationship with his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

The pair were estranged for several months but have recently reconnected.

Read more: Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed takes swipe at Jeff Brazier as he ‘confirms’ Freddy’s pregnancy reports

v

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know