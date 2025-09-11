Bobby Brazier has broken his silence on his younger brother Freddy’s shock baby news, revealing he’s “excited” to step into his new role as an uncle.

The EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star spoke to the MailOnline following confirmation that his 20-year-old brother Freddy Brazier is set to become a father.

Bobby Brazier has revealed he’s ‘excited’ about the news that his younger brother Freddy is expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier ‘excited’ about brother Freddy’s baby news

“I’m excited to become an uncle,” Bobby Brazier gushed. “It’s going to be a team effort, like raising anything is. My dad has been super supportive, and we’re going to raise the baby together.”

Asked whether the upcoming birth could help repair the recent rift between Freddy and their father, Jeff Brazier, Bobby admitted he wasn’t sure the situation would be a quick fix.

“I’m not sure about healing,” he said candidly. “But we’re going to raise it together.”

Tension between Freddy and Jeff had been ongoing for much of the past year. The rift reportedly stemmed from a legal dispute involving Freddy’s relationship with his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

The pair were estranged for several months but have recently reconnected.

Bobby revealed he only found out about Freddy’s news after it was published in the Mail on Sunday last month. He initially thought it could be a prank, but phoned his father, who confirmed the story.

“At first, I thought it could have been a prank when I heard about it,” Bobby admitted.

Freddy is expecting a child with an ex-girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Jeff Brazier and Freddy Brazier rift

Meanwhile, insiders say Freddy turned to his father during the emotional fallout from the revelation, marking the first steps toward repairing their strained relationship.

“There was only one person that Freddy could have turned to, his dad,” a source told the Mail on Sunday. “He has been in close contact with Jeff ever since, and has been taking his advice.”

Although Freddy is preparing for fatherhood, sources say he has requested a DNA test to confirm paternity before becoming too involved in long-term planning for the baby.

“The relationship was quite short-lived. He wants to be certain before he plans the rest of his life around it,” a friend explained.

The situation between Freddy and the child’s mother has reportedly been tense.

As the family braces for a major shift, Jeff is said to be seeking a meeting with her family in hopes of approaching the situation collaboratively.

“Jeff wants to meet the girl’s family so that they can all deal with this together,” the source said.

Read more: Bobby Brazier to ‘quit showbiz’ and ‘pursue religion in India’: ‘People are surprised he’s walking away’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!