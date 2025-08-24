Actor Bobby Brazier is reportedly quitting showbiz for a surprise move to India.

The 22-year-old, who reached the Strictly finals in 2023, currently plays the role of Freddie Slater in EastEnders. It has been confirmed that he is leaving the show later this year.

However, as he exits the BBC soap opera, Bobby is said to have his heart set on a move to India to pursue the Hare Krishna religion.

Bobby Brazier to ‘move to India’

According to The Sun, Bobby is “really excited and happy about his move to India”.

“He’s been telling everyone about it and preaching to them about why he is devoted to Hare Krishna,” they continued.

“He’s such a nice young man, his heart is in the right place, but some people are surprised that he’s walking away from his career at a time when he’s on such a high with it.”

The source added: “He says he expects to be over there for a long while, at least a year, so maybe he will pick up on his career eventually when he’s back.”

Bobby’s religion

Bobby turned to the religion in search of comfort after the loss of his mother, Jade Goody, in 2009, when he was just five years old.

In 2024, he was spotted on Oxford Street in London, dancing and chanting alongside others dressed in the traditional robes of the faith.

He’s now a familiar face at the Hare Krishna temple in Soho. He regularly joins in group prayers, devotional chanting, and helps prepare meals for the community.

On August 21, Bobby took to Instagram and expressed his love for the religion. He wrote: “Chanting Hare Krsna mantra is so good my heart.”

