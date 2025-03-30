Mother’s Day can be a very tough day for people who have lost their own mums, celebs included.

Here are some of the stars who will be finding this Sunday (March 30) tough as they endure the heartache of spending the day without their beloved mothers…

Charlene was 20 when her mum died (Credit: ITV)

Celebs who will find Mother’s Day difficult – Charlene White

Loose Women star Charlene White lost her mum, Dorrett, when she was very young.

The star, now 44, was just 20 when her mum passed away aged 47 following a battle with cancer.

Charlene has openly discussed her mum and her death in the past. During an episode of Loose Women last year, Charlene broke down in tears talking about her mum.

“You know what I am not ashamed to say it, I would feel jealous of those who had kids and did have their mums,” she said.

“Because I would feel jealous as their mums knew when they needed them,” she then added.

Charlene also confessed to struggling when she was pregnant, as she didn’t have her mum there to help her. She admitted she cried in the bath while looking down at her baby bump as she realised she was motherless.

Lisa’s mum died 12 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley on being ’embarrassed’ to grieve mum 10 years on from her death

In 2012, Lisa Riley‘s mum, Cath, died aged 58 from breast cancer.

During an interview with the MailOnline back in 2022, Lisa revealed that was still grieving her mum’s death, 10 years on.

“I suffer daily and feel foolish by having grief as bad as I do when I play such a camp, full, fun character on Emmerdale. I still have to put the bravado on each day,” she said.

She later added: “I feel that everyone’s kind of going: ‘Oh, you know, it’s 10 years now since Cath passed and you should be over it by now.’ But everyone that knows me and knows mum and knows what we were like, forever in my career. She was there the whole time,” she said.

“If I scuffed my knee, she put a plaster on it and this is even in my later years. And also the trust thing… when you’re like us in the public eye, trust is a big thing. Like, we don’t trust many people. Whereas she was my everything. She was the epitome and now… see I well up now. It’s still so raw,” she then added.

Louis lost his mum in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

Louis Tomlinson on how songs lacked ‘meaning’ after mum’s death

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 33, sadly lost his mum, Johannah, in 2016. Mum-of-seven Johannah was just 43 when she died from leukemia.

In 2019, Louis opened up about his mum’s passing during an interview with The Guardian.

“After I lost my mum, every song I wrote felt, not pathetic, but that it lacked true meaning to me,” he said.

“I felt that, as a songwriter, I wasn’t going to move on until I’d written a song like that,” he then continued.

He got through his songwriting rough patch with the help of two songwriters, who helped him with his 2019 song, Two of Us. The lyrics of the song described the aftermath of losing someone.

“It was like the song I always wished I’d written. I went in and put my personal touch to the verses. It was a real moment for me in my grief, and as part of the creative process, because it felt like it was hanging over me,” he said.

The star was five when his mum died (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier remembers late mum Jade Goody on Strictly

Bobby‘s mum, Jade Goody, sadly passed away on Mother’s Day back in 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer. She was just 27 when she died.

During his stint on Strictly in 2023, Bobby dedicated his performance to the tune of Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work to Jade.

Bobby – who was just five when Jade died – said that his mum’s passing “changed my life completely”.

“I’d love to spend the day with her, just to see where I get my smile from,” he said.

He added that his earliest childhood memory was that his mum was his “superhero”.

Freddy was younger than Bobby when Jade died (Credit: BBC)

Celebs who will find Mother’s Day difficult – Freddy Brazier

During his stint on Celebrity Race Across the World last year, Bobby’s younger brother, Freddy, opened up about losing his mum. Freddy was four when Jade died.

“I don’t really remember…I don’t really remember being held by my mum,” he confessed.

“If I had a lot more memories with her, it would have made it a whole lot harder for me,” he then continued, choking back tears. “But I think I would have really rather that than not really remember the things that I’d done with my mum,” he then added.

Alexandra’s mum died in her arms (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra Burke on her mum dying in her arms

X Factor star Alexandra Burke sadly lost her mum back in 2017. The singer’s mum, Melissa, was 53 when she passed. She’d suffered a stroke eight months before her death.

Alexandra was on tour doing Sister Act when her mum had a stroke. Melissa was given 72 hours to live, however, she lived for another eight months.

Alexandra tried to quit the tour, however, Melissa urged her not to. Over the course of the eight months, Alexandra visited her mum regularly, even sleeping on the hospital floor at times.

On her final night of the tour, Alexandra got a phone call saying she was needed at the hospital.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, she said: “The last day of my show, I finished in Blackpool, I was driving back to London and I got a call saying: ‘You need to come to hospital now,’ so I drove to hospital and within 10 minutes she died in my arms.

“So I lost those nine months, I regret going on tour. I regret it so deeply, I had so much time on the road than with my mum. I should have just told my mum: ‘Look you’re my priority, I want to quit the tour and be with you.’ My mum wouldn’t have wanted it any other way but putting work first that is something now I won’t do at times,” she then continued.

“I was 29 when my mum passed away and I was so lucky to have my mummy for 29 years. What we shared, our memories we created together, money can’t buy that.”

