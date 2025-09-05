Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed takes swipe at Jeff Brazier as he ‘confirms’ Freddy’s pregnancy reports

Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed has taken a swipe at Jeff Brazier after reports that Freddy is set to be a dad surfaces.

15 years ago, Jack Tweed lost his wife, Jade Goody, as she passed away from cervical cancer. She left behind two sons she shared with ex Jeff Brazier, Freddy and Bobby, who were just four and five at the time.

Recently, the family has been hit by even more feud reports. It was previously reported that Jeff was trying to prevent Jade’s mum, Jackiey, from spending time with Freddy as she was negatively influencing him. And since Freddy has also since hit out at his grandmother now, Jack feels like he’s the only one keeping him close to his mum.

Jack has taken ‘swipe’ at Jeff (Credit: YouTube / ITV)

Jack Tweed takes swipe at Jeff Brazier

Since Jade’s passing, his relationship with both Freddy and Bobby has been strained at times. But now, it seems his bond with Freddy has been rebuilt.

Jack admitted that he is actually the only one who can make Freddy “feel close” to his mum, since the family feud began.

He told the MailOnline: “Now that Freddy doesn’t speak to Jackiey, I’m probably the only one who makes him feel close to his mum. So, yeah he trusts me. He does open up to me. I speak to him quite a lot. We are friendly.”

Jack confirmed that Freddy is going to be a dad (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Jack ‘confirms’ that Freddy Brazier is becoming a dad

After Freddy revealed he had previously been sectioned, and that his grandmother got him “hooked” on drugs at 12-years-old, reports claimed his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his baby.

Freddy and Jeff both broke their silences, but neither actually confirmed or denied the reports. And now, Jack Tweed has appeared to confirm Freddy’s pending fatherhood.

He admitted that the pregnancy was “a surprise” to Freddy. But that everyone is “hoping” that it might do him “the world of good”.

As for parenting advice, Jack revealed they weren’t quite at that stage yet.

He said: “I haven’t given him too much advice about fatherhood. It’s just the early stages at the minute. But I’m going to meet up with him next week. Then we’ll catch up.

“But for now, it’s more about just concentrating on him being on the right path and making sure he’s going to be alright to be there as a dad. That’s what he wants.”

