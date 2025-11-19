Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien confirms dad’s death in moving statement

Coronation Street favourite Tina O’Brien has revealed the sad passing of her father, sharing the update with fans on social media.

After a spell of silence on Instagram, Tina returned to her Stories to explain the reason behind her absence.

In a moving message, she opened up about losing her dad, speaking candidly about the emotional impact of his death.

Tina’s dad died recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien confirms dad Steven’s death

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday (Tuesday, November 18), Tina shared a few words on what had being going on in her life in recent weeks.

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien shared an emotional statement, confirming the death of her dad Steven.

The Sarah Platt star wanted to explain why she’d not posted on her socials in a while, with her last post being an October photo dump uploaded at the start of November.

Tina shared: “I’ve been a little quiet on here. My dad recently died. I haven’t quite known how to put it into words. My heart is very heavy but I’m grateful he is no longer suffering.

“Thank you to everyone who’s held me steady through this difficult time. I love you. You mean the world to me xx”

She then added a series of emojis, including a rainbow, star, red heart, and praying hands emoji.

Tina O’Brien’s life updates

Up until the start of the month, Tina O’Brien had been keeping fans updated with plenty of posts. From behind‑the‑scenes shots on the Corrie set to holiday snaps, she also gave followers a glimpse into her blossoming romance with interior designer Adam Fadlé, following her split from husband Adam Crofts.

Back in September, Tina delighted fans by sharing photos from her getaway to Zante with her new partner. Her Corrie co‑stars were quick to send their congratulations, celebrating her fresh chapter of happiness.

At the time, Tina wrote: “Sun, sea and a bit of us. Zante @adam.fadle.18.”

However, this post has now been taken down, with traces of Adam now having been removed from her profile.

The star’s most recent post saw her enjoy a series of wholesome moments in October, including dressing up for Corrie Christmas scenes and celebrating her children’s birthdays.

