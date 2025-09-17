Coronation Street Tina O’Brien’s co-stars rush to congratulate her as she officially launches relationship with new man on social media

Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien has launched her new man on social media and her co-stars are chuffed for her.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, September 16), Tina posted a post dedicated to her new partner.

Tina and Adam had been enjoying a holiday together in Zante, with the Corrie star then posting a series of photos to share a glimpse of their travels with followers.

She’s got a new chap (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’Brien goes public with new relationship

Earlier this year, Tina O’Brien split from her husband Adam Crofts after a seven year marriage.

After the breakup, she has now found a romantic connection with a new man – Adam Fadlé.

Adam is an interior designer, being involved in companies such as Panoramic Properties and Abode Design Studio.

The pair were first seen together a few months ago, with a source telling The Sun at the time: “Tina fell out of love with one Adam and then fell in love with another. She’s been on a few dates with him and they’ve been very open with their relationship.

“They were out last week snogging like teenagers and they’ve been seen walking her dog by locals. Tina looked totally mad for Adam and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

Sharing a series of holiday snaps, Tina went public with their relationship yesterday, captioning the post: “Sun,sea and a bit of us. Zante @adam.fadle.18,” alongside a red heart emoji.

The first image saw Tina standing next to Adam, smiling happily on a beach.

Other images saw Tina and Adam with their arms wrapped around each other, with another snap seeing Adam lying on a sunbed with suncream on his cheat spelling out the couple’s initials ‘A & T.’

Tina’s co-stars are delighted for her (Credit: Shutterstock Editorial)

Coronation Street co-stars give Tina O’Brien’s new man seal of approval

Seeing Tina all loved-up and smiling, her Coronation Street co-stars have rushed to the comments section to share their approval of her new chap.

Sally Carman who plays Abi Webster on the ITV soap shared: “So here for this,” with yellow heart emojis.

Maria Connor star Samia Longchambon wrote: “Gorgeous,” while Natalie Anderson also shared her support with heart eye emojis.

Tina’s other fans and followers also celebrated the launch, with one commenting: “Good for you Tina – we all deserve happiness in this life. Grab it with both hands as life is short x”

Another person added: “You 2 look lovely together.”

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!