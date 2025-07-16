Tina O’Brien ‘finds love’ with new boyfriend six months after marriage split: ‘They were snogging like teenagers’

Manchester-born actress Tina O’Brien, known for playing Sarah Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street, has a new boyfriend, six months after separating from her husband Adam Crofts, it’s been claimed.

The Corrie star was married to Adam, a personal trainer, for seven years. They began dating in 2011 and tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2018, but have been living separately since Christmas last year.

Tina’s new beau, also named Adam, is the director of an interior design firm based in Knutsford.

Tina has reportedly been dating her new beau, Adam Fadlé, for a while now (Credit: YouTube)

Corrie star Tina O’Brien seen ‘snogging’ new love boyfriend

According to The Sun, Tina has found love again, with another Adam – Adam Fadlé. Friends of the actress told the paper the two lovebirds met in Cheshire, where they both live.

“Tina fell out of love with one Adam and then fell in love with another. She’s been on a few dates with him and they’ve been very open with their relationship,” a source alleged to the paper.

Tina fell out of love with one Adam and then fell in love with another.

“They were out last week snogging like teenagers and they’ve been seen walking her dog by locals. Tina looked totally mad for Adam and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

Tina, who will turn 42 in August, was born in Rusholme, Manchester. She joined the cast of Coronation Street in 1999, when she was just 16 years old. She has one daughter – Scarlett, 16 – with Ryan Thomas, and one son, Beau, 11, with personal trainer Adam Crofts.

Tina and Adam Crofts have been living separately for over half a year (Credit: Splash News)

Maintaining relations with Adam the First

Tina is still reportedly still on good terms with Adam Crofts.

Reports first emerged that they were living separately in March this year, but they appear to have separated around Christmas last year.

Despite their split, they are still on “good terms” for the sake of their son, Beau.

One of the reasons for their decision to part ways was reportedly a simple difference in interests and living styles.

Fadlé manages an interior design firm (Credit: Adam Fadlé/Facebook)

Everything we know about ‘Adam the Second’

Adam Fadlé is the managing director of Panoramic Properties, an interior design company.

He started his design career studying architecture at the University of Northumbria, and went on to work in high-end residential interior design.

His most treasured possession is his health. His favourite song is Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill. In his youth, he represented England in lacrosse.

And, fortunately for Tina, his favourite hotel is Dakota in Manchester.

It looks like a staycation might be on the cards!

Read more: Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett, 16, claps back at trolls as she’s accused of being ‘spoilt’: ‘Long live nepo babies’

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.