Biggest celebrity splits of 2025 – Cat Deeley; Jeff Brazier; Tina O’Brien; Stephanie Davis

It’s fair to say several celebrities had their hearts broken in 2025 after they split from their other halves.

Over the past 12 months, a number of high-profile relationships have come to a shock end – from sour splits to more amicable partings. Here, ED! looks back at the biggest celebrity splits of 2025…

Patrick and Cat announced their split in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity splits: Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

Earlier this year, This Morning host Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty were hit with split rumours when she missed his mum’s funeral.

However, in July 2025, it was announced that Cat and Patrick had ended their relationship.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 after a whirlwind nine-month romance and went on to have two young children. In a shock statement Cat didn’t give a reason behind their split but stated there is “no other party involved”.

Jeff and wife Kate were together for more than 10 years (Credit: Splash News)

Jeff Brazier and Kate

In November, Jeff revealed that he and wife Katie secretly split over the summer. The presenter and PR guru first met in 2013 and tied the knot five years later. In late 2022, though, the pair briefly ended things, before rekindling their romance seven months later.

In a statement posted on social media, he shared a picture of himself and Kate on the beach and said that “it felt time to let it go”. He also noted that he is “so full of love and gratitude for Kate”. Jeff added: “For all we achieved, for how much we grew, for everything we endured.”

The pair met on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield

In September, it was reported that Rachel and her Dancing On Ice beau Brendyn Hatfield had called it quits.

The Don’t Stop Movin’ hitmaker first met the Dancing On Ice skater after competing on the ITV show in 2022. After the pair were eliminated third, their close friendship blossomed into a relationship that lasted three years.

However, it was claimed in September that Rachel and Brendyn had drifted apart. A source told The Sun: “It is incredibly sad and a relatively recent thing. Both Rachel and Brendyn felt there was no way forward for them.”

The former couple share a daughter together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity splits: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando’s split was announced back in June. The former couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, but never married. They became parents to daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

A source told Us Weekly: “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable.” They added: “Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

MailOnline later followed up with an update that representatives for the pair had confirmed a fundamental change in their dynamic.

Tina split from Adam Crofts this year (Credit: ITV)

Tina O Brien and boyfriend Adam

Earlier this year, Tina O’Brien split from her husband Adam Crofts after a seven-year marriage. The pair tied the knot on New Years Eve in 2018 and share 10-year-old son Beau.

After the break-up, she found a romantic connection with a new man – Adam Fadlé. Adam is an interior designer, being involved in companies such as Panoramic Properties and Abode Design Studio.

The pair were first seen together a few months ago, with a source telling The Sun at the time: “Tina fell out of love with one Adam and then fell in love with another. She’s been on a few dates with him and they’ve been very open with their relationship.”

However, just months later, it was reported that Tina and her new Adam were over, with a source telling MailOnline: “She soon realised her heart wasn’t fully in it and didn’t want to invest in something she knew deep down wasn’t going anywhere.”

The pair got married in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity splits: Lily Allen and David Harbour

Singer Lily married Stranger Things actor David in 2020 in a Las Vegas wedding. Lily was previously married to her first husband, Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12.

In December 2024, headlines suggested Lily and David had split, which was later confirmed to be true. It has been alleged that David had been having a three-year affair with a costume designer.

They were together for over two decades (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy

The news that former Top Gear contributor Richard and his wife Mindy had called it quits after 28 years together was shared back in January. The ex-couple, who got wed in 2002, share daughters Isabella and Willow together.

A statement shared on X read: “A little update from us. This Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

“Our marriage is coming to end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

“We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy.”

Things got messy between them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha – who appeared on Strictly in 2024 – and Andrew found fame on Love Island in 2022. However, the reality telly pair split in January – and the break-up period hasn’t been the easiest.

She’s had to defend herself against accusations of ‘cheating’ from fans, and also cryptically added at one point: “There were many things behind closed doors.”

However, the fallout has continued in the following months, playing out in newspapers and on social media accounts. She’s since made things Insta official with a hot new man!

JoJo split from partner Kath this year (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity splits: JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs

Singer JoJo and influencer Kath struck up a romance earlier this year shortly before JoJo appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. While on CBB, JoJo and Chris Hughes got plenty of people talking about their close friendship.

However, after the show finished, JoJo and Kath broke-up at the after-party. Shortly after, JoJo and Chris went official.

And since then, they have been steadily progressing, and have even spoken about marriage and baby plans! Meanwhile, Kath also recently revealed their new partner.

The pair found love on Love Island All Stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ekin-Su and Curtis

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard got together earlier this year on Love Island: All Stars.

The couple were pretty on/off on screen, but left the show as a couple. However, after three months, former Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su revealed that it was all over for the pair.

Posting a statement to her Instagram Story, she confirmed the break-up.

She said: “I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It’s been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.”

Stephanie split from her baby father this year (Credit: YouTube)

Stephanie Davis and baby father

Stephanie Davis shocked fans in June when she confirmed she had split from her boyfriend Joe McKalroy, months after she gave birth to their son.

The soap star started dating Joe in December 2021 before welcoming son, Samuel in January 2025. However, after the pair were hit with split rumours on Father’s Day, Stephanie later revealed their split.

“This has come as a complete shock and has been an incredibly painful and unexpected time. Just four months after having a baby – one of the most vulnerable and emotional times in a woman’s life – I’ve found myself facing this chapter on my own,” she said in an Instagram post.

