This Morning star Cat Deeley ‘dating again’ as Ben Shephard sending her on ‘blind dates’

This Morning host Cat Deeley is reportedly dating again, following her shock marriage split from Patrick Kielty, and she’s getting some help to find her next relationship.

Earlier this year, Cat and Patrick released a joint statement, revealing they had decided to end their 12 year marriage. The pair share two sons together – James, seven, and Milo, nine.

While they kept their statement to the point, they explained they would not be commenting on their split again. And now, five months later, it looks like Cat Deeley is ready to embark on a new relationship.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty marriage split

In a statement on July 29, while Cat was on her summer break from This Morning, the former couple announced their split.

They stated: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment”.

The shock split came after cracks in their marriage were spotted, and is the latest in Cat’s high-profile relationship splits.

Ben Shephard sending Cat on ‘blind dates’

But now, in a new update, Cat Deeley is reportedly on the look for a new relationship. And it seems her This Morning colleagues are keen to give her a helping hand. Not only that, but it seems she is reportedly even dipping her toes into the world of online dating.

According to Closer Magazine, a source reported that Cat is “dating again” but that she finds it quite “different” to the old days.

The source revealed: “It’s a whole new scene, and all about dating apps. She finds it quite funny and surreal. But Ben has been trying to set her up on blind dates, as are others from the This Morning crew.”

They continued: “Cat was given a host of site recommendations, but celebrity app Raya was an obvious place to start. She admits she finds it quite overwhelming, and worries she’s too traditional for ‘new age dating’ and hook-ups.”

The insider also reported that Cat is “not so confident” when it comes to meeting new people on a romantic level, and is keeping everything “close to her chest”.

However, the source emphasised that Cat’s options are “very much open” and she is looking for that “connection”. It’s even believed she is referring to this era of her life as her “second act”.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Cat’s reps for comment.

