Ekin-Su announces ‘tough’ split from Curtis Pritchard in statement as Love Island fans ‘pretend to be shocked’

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have split, three months after getting together on Love Island: All Stars.

The couple were pretty on/off on screen, but left the show as a couple. However, in recent weeks, their posts on social media have sparked speculation that all was not well between the couple.

Now, former Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su – who was on the show in 2023 – has revealed that it’s all over for the pair.

Ekin-Su announces split from Curtis Pritchard

Posting a statement to her Instagram Story, she confirmed the break-up. Curtis has so far not commented on the news.

She said: “I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It’s been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.”

Ekin-Su then added: “He’s an incredible person and I’ll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa.”

Continuing, she thanked fans for the support and said she’d “appreciate privacy” as she navigates the split.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months. We’re both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time. Love always, Ekin-Su Xx.”

On/off romance

Ekin-Su’s romance with Curtis was always a fiery one. During their time in the Love Island villa, they had explosive rows quickly followed by passionate make-up sessions.

The couple finished third in this year’s All Stars series. Winners Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman have also split. Luca Bish and Grace Jackson finished in second place – they are still together.

Love Island fans have now admitted that they’re not shocked Ekin-Su and Curtis have split. One posted: “Well Ekin-Su and Curtis have broken up *pretends to be shocked*.” Another simply posted “Ekin and Curtis” and the crying with laughter emoji.

A third commented: “Not Ekin and Curtis splitting up. I’m so shocked, said no one ever.”

