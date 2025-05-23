I’m A Celebrity star Carl Fogarty is set to become a granddad again, following news that his famous daughter, Claudia, is pregnant with her first baby.

Carl’s daughter, Love Island star Claudia, 30, announced the exciting news on Instagram yesterday (Thursday, May 22).

Carl Fogarty celebrates as daughter Claudia announces pregnancy

I’m A Celebrity winner Carl, 59, is set to become a granddad once again in November.

His daughter, Claudia, best known for appearing on Love Island in 2023, announced that she’s pregnant with her footballer boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Claudia and Altrincham footballer Ollie Crankshaw shared a video of themselves posing by the sea, watching the sunset, while holding ultrasound scans. The video also sees them sharing a kiss and writing ‘Baby Girl’ in the sand.

“Half of me, half of you,” they captioned the post.

“We can’t wait to meet you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25,” they then added.

Ollie and Claudia are having a baby (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans thrilled for Claudia

Claudia’s fans and followers were thrilled with the news and took to the comment section to gush over it.

“Oh my gosh, congratulations, my gorgeous girl,” Love Island’s Arabella Chi gushed.

“Oh baby girl, I can’t WAIT to meet you and dress you up in all things PINK my little princes finally have their princess,” Claudia’s sister, Danielle, commented.

“Congrats Claud!” Love Island All Stars winner Casey Gorman – Claudia’s ex – then wrote.

“Eeeeek!!! We are so excited for you guys,” another follower then added.

“CANT WAIT to meet baby girl!! Soo excited and happy for you both! Love you,” another then said.

Ollie also commented on the post, writing: “Can’t wait [love heart emoji].”

Carl is a granddad again (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Happy news for Carl

This is the third time Carl will become a grandfather.

The star, who won I’m A Celeb 11 years ago, first became a grandfather back in 2021, when his eldest daughter, Danielle, welcomed her son, Mason, into the world.

The influencer, 33, who is married to former Ex on the Beach star Ross Worswick, welcomed her second son, Maddox, in 2023.

