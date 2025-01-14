Love Island: All Stars returned last night (January 13) and fans were shocked to see Ekin-Su enter the villa as the first bombshell.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made her first appearance on Love Island back on series eight. She ended up winning the show with her partner Davide Sanclimenti. But the couple soon hit the rocks on the outside world.

Then, last year, she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. While her time in there started well, she ended up being the fourth contestant eliminated. And it’s fair to say her stay in the house was pretty eventful…

Love Island star Ekin-Su hated talking about the show on CBB

During her stay in the house, one thing Ekin-Su was very vocal on was how she did not want to be defined as someone who went on Love Island.

Every time she was asked about the show, the star got into arguments with her fellow housemates, making it clear there was more to her than a dating show.

But now, one year later, she is back on that dating show. And her return may not have gone the way she would have hoped with fans.

Many found it hypocritical that she’s gone back after everything she said about it on Celebrity Big Brother.

Ekin-Su is back? The same Ekin who was trying to beef with anyone who mentioned Love Island on Celeb Big Brother?

Taking to X during last night’s show, viewers made sure their opinions were shared.

One wrote: “Why is Ekin-Su back on the show? On Big Brother she seemed to be embarrassed to be associated with the show. And she was offended when anyone brought it up.”

Another added: “Ekin-Su is back? The same Ekin who was trying to beef with anyone who mentioned Love Island on Celeb Big Brother?”

A third penned: “Ekin-Su spent her time in the Big Brother house slagging off Love Island just to appear back on Love Island. Make that make sense.”

“For Ekin-Su to go back to Love Island must be humiliating. What is she doing?” one asked.

Former housemate calls her out

It wasn’t just fans who saw an issue with her Love Island reappearance, as fellow Celeb Big Brother housemate Zeze Millz hit out in a series of tweets. Zeze and Ekin got involved in many arguments over Love Island in the CBB house.

Zeze wrote: “Ekin-Su was ready to finish me when I asked her about Love Island on Celebrity Big Brother.” Then in another tweet, she added: “Ekin-Su was chatting out her neck about me for 2+ weeks – but you want me to be the bigger person. Be for real please.”

However, some fans were applauding her being the first bombshell, declaring: “She’s back.”

One wrote: “Ekin-Su time. I’m crying. The Queen is home.”

Another penned: “Ekin-Su is here to give us quality television. I’m seated.”

