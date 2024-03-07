Celebrity Big Brother fans criticise Ekin-Su’s behaviour as she snaps over Love Island conversations: “Chill”

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Thursday, March 7) saw Ekin-Su lose her cool with a couple of her housemates during the show.

The 29-year-old’s behaviour certainly didn’t go down well with some fans, who took to Twitter to slam her.

Ekin-Su clashed with a couple of housemates (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the show tonight?

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw Ekin-Su get a little irritated while discussing Love Island with her housemates.

Ekin-Su, of course, won Love Island with ex-boyfriend Davide back in 2022.

The first incident took place in the bedroom, during a chat with Zeze Millz.

“This is not like Love Island,” Ekin-Su said. “I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kinda like a free holiday, do you know what I mean?” Zeze replied.

Ekin clearly disagreed, gritting her teeth and saying: “It wasn’t really for me…”.

“Maybe we didn’t get to see that,” Zeze then said. “It’s a reality show filmed 24/7 honey, you only see 40 minutes of it,” Ekin said.

Ekin-Su was a little shirty tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Ekin-Su clashes with Zeze and Colson

The awkward conversation continued. “That’s what I just said, that’s why I said we didn’t get to see all of it,” Zeze said.

“Yeah, you didn’t,” Ekin replied. “That’s what I just said!” Zeze then said.

Later, during nominations, Colson Smith quizzed Ekin-Su on similarities between Celebrity Big Brother and Love Island.

“On Love Island, do you have to say who you want to go on that?” he asked. Ekin-Su was quick to snap back, saying: “This is not Love Island, this is not the same.”

Colson then attempted to continue the conversation before Ekin-Su fired back: “It’s not the same, please just let it go.”

Ekin-Su’s behaviour saw her pick up three nominations from her housemates, including Zeze, Colson, and Fern Britton.

Ekin-Su was slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans slam Ekin-Su

Fans of the show were quick to criticise Ekin-Su, with many slamming how grumpy she was getting over discussing Love Island.

“Ekin-Su is getting on my nerves. She’s got to go!” one fan fumed.

“Hmmm. I’m not liking this side of Ekin-Su. You’re famous for being on Love Island, of course they’re going to ask you about it,” another said.

“F****** hell he’s [Colson] only asking Ekin-Su! Not everyone has actually seen Love Island. I haven’t got a clue how it all works on there,” a third wrote.

“Chill, Ekin-Su he only asked about Love Island,” another said. “What is Ekin-Su on. Love Island is a free holiday just a tad bit more intense,” a fifth wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (Friday, March 8) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

