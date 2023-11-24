Pixie Lott shares first picture of baby boy Albert after welcoming him last month

Pop star Pixie Lott and model Oliver Cheshire welcomed their first baby last month.

The showbiz couple have been together for 13 years and tied the knot last year. Back in June, they revealed that they were expecting their first baby together.

Pixie revealed today (Friday, November 24) that she and Oliver have settled on a name for their baby boy.

Taking to Instagram today, Pixie announced her baby’s name in a post for her 757k followers to see.

The former Strictly star revealed that they have named their newborn son, Albert.

Posing outside what looks to be a church, Oliver can be seen planting a kiss on Pixie’s cheek, as the pop star cradles their new baby.

“Albert Charles Cheshire,” Pixie captioned the sweet post.

“It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d xx,” she then added.

“Oh, this is the best…..Congratulations to you both,” one follower commented. “So cute! So so much love x,” another wrote.

“Awww how lovely! Congratulations,” It Takes Two host Fleur East said. “Congrats to you both! Beautiful,” BGT star Alesha Dixon added.

Pixie, best known for her hits like Mama Do and All About Tonight, met Oliver back in 2010 at an event. The romance quickly blossomed, with Oliver popping the question in 2016.

In 2021, The Voice Kids judge revealed that she wants to have a ‘big family’ with her fiancé – but only when they feel the ‘time is right.’ She told The Sun: “I’m a big family girl, a very big family girl. It is everything to me so I would love to have my own when I can find the time. It’s such an amazing thing to have.”

Pixie wants to ‘keep working’ with her first baby

Back in June, a pregnant Pixie wrote a personal essay for Vogue, where revealed she hopes to “keep working” after welcoming her baby. She wrote: “I have been thinking about balancing this new life with my career, which has been a priority for so long. Ideally, I’d love to bring the little bubba with me everywhere I go, and keep working and keep having adventures.”

Pixie added she’s inspired by stars such as Rihanna who have continued to perform while pregnant. Although she acknowledged she might feel “different” after entering the newborn stage.

