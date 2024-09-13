Emmerdale villager Moira Dingle has been diagnosed with a brain tumour – but could this mean an exit is on the cards?

Moira’s behaviour has been creating some concern amongst her loved ones recently. As well as changes to her personality, confusion and memory loss, Moira also had a seizure, causing panic among viewers at home.

And this week, Moira ended up in hospital this week after causing a blazing fire in the barn. However, while in hospital, she suffered another seizure, and had a CT scan.

Moira was then told that the doctors found something on her brain. And on September 13, the soap favourite was given some life-changing news.

Moira’s behaviour has sparked concern (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Moira given brain tumour diagnosis

During Friday’s episode (September 13) Moira was still in the hospital following the barn fire, and awaiting further news. Ruby, who was involved in the fire, visited Moira as the pair spoke about what happened, appearing to put their feud behind them.

Later on, things took an emotional turn when a doctor informed Moira of what they found.

“I suspect what we’re looking at here is what’s called meningioma, which is a type of tumour that grows in the membrane,” the doctor said.

He then confirmed that she had a “particular type of tumour” and it was non-cancerous. However, he said he can’t be “entirely certain.”

Moira has been diagnosed with a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Moira panics over news

On Emmerdale, the doctor then told Moira that the hospital would be having a meeting tomorrow about what steps they are going to take.

It was then revealed that the neurosurgeons would be visiting Moira – which left her stunned. She replied: “Neurosurgeon? So I’m going to be getting brain surgery?”

Moria then started to get emotional – which Cain soon comforted her, as she admitted: “It’s a lot to take in.””

Later, Cain reassured Moira that he would be there for her and that she was going to “beat” the tumour. He said: “I’m not losing you. You’re going to beat this and you’re going to come home. And I’m going to be there every step of the way.”

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

Moria, who set foot in the famous village back in 2009, is one of the soap’s beloved characters – and it’s fair to say viewers would be heartbroken to see her go.

But with Moira’s tumour being potentially non-malignant, could she end up surviving the horrific ordeal? Or will she meet a heartbreaking end as she contemplates surgery?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Read more: Emmerdale: Mack to die from smoke inhalation, a new fan theory predicts

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!