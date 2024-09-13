Emmerdale confirms heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis for Moira Dingle

Emmerdale has revealed Moira Dingle is set for a heartbreaking new storyline that will see her get diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Over in the Dales recently, Moira has been acting out of character, sparking concern from her loved ones. She has also suffered a seizure – with her health appearing to deteriorate.

What’s more, Moira caused the horrific barn fire earlier this week – with numerous locals involved, including Moira.

And in Emmerdale tonight (September 13), fans will finally learn the truth behind Moira’s recent behaviour, as she will be diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Moira’s been acting out of character recently

Emmerdale Moira Dingle’s behaviour sparks concern

Previously, Moira’s behaviour has been creating some concern amongst her loved ones especially since she’s been turning to drink which sparked rumours of alcoholism.

As well as this, she had been falling asleep on the sofa and taking painkillers. Moira’s also been lashing out and throwing glasses at Cain before heading off on outings without telling her husband where’s she’s going.

And this week, a terrifying barn fire took place – which was caused by Moira. Despite making it out alive, Moira was rushed to hospital – but things are set to get worse for her.

She caused the terrifying barn fire this week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Moira diagnosed with brain tumour

On Emmerdale tonight (September 13) viewers see the heartbreaking moment Moira, played by Natalie J Robb, is diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Moira finds out she has a type of brain tumour called a meningioma. This is why she has been suffering from symptoms including personality changes, confusion, memory loss and seizures.

The tumour is non-cancerous. But it leaves Moira apprehensive about her future and concerned about the possibility of surgery and other treatments.

Moira will be diagnosed with a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

‘At times it may be distressing’

For the storyline, Emmerdale has worked closely with the charities Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity. They will continue to support the production team to give Moira’s story a realistic and authentic depiction.

Emmerdale Producer, Sophie Roper, commented: “Moira’s diagnosis comes as a huge shock to both her and her family. And Moira faces an emotional and challenging time ahead.

“The research and support we’ve received throughout this storyline has allowed us to depict the realities of the condition. And though at times it may be distressing to see the symptoms Moira’s experiencing, we’re keen to explore the hope and resilience Moira finds as she comes to terms with her diagnosis.”

Meanwhile actor, Natalie J Robb said: “I feel really fortunate to be trusted with such a challenging storyline.

“Moira and her family have an extremely challenging time ahead. And I’m hoping I can portray it in a truthful way that does justice to all the people who are really suffering with a brain tumour.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

