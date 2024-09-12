In Emmerdale this week, the drama has been focused on the barn fire. With Cain and Moira caught in the big explosion, and numerous other locals involved – including Mack -, fans are wondering if everyone will make it out alive.

A new fan theory has predicted that there will be at least one death – but it won’t be Cain or Moira.

A fire ripped through the barn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Barn fire

The fire first took hold in Monday’s episode (September 9). Moira, who has been struggling lately, had a confrontation with Ruby in the barn.

After padlocking the barn, Moira fired a warning shot with the shotgun. This caused a spark, which turned into a full on blaze.

After a bang to the head, Ruby was out cold and Moira was confused about what had happened.

Mack and John were the first to arrive on the scene to offer assistance, with John managing to rescue Ruby.

Cain, Caleb and Chas arrived, with Cain rushing to try and save his wife. As Cain and Moira made their way out of the barn, a massive explosion occurred – leaving both their lives on the line.

Mack and John tried to rescue Moira and Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack to die?

While Cain and Moira are in the most immediate danger, Emmerdale fans have another theory.

“I think someone will die of smoke inhalation, possibly Mack or Ruby,” said one viewer on X, with another fan adding: “Better not be Ruby.”

Another user was also wondering if Moira and Cain being caught in the explosion is just a red herring and that someone else will die. “Will Mack and the newbie die?,” they asked.

Mack has come close to death on numerous occasions. He’s been stabbed, held hostage and been in a car while it was suspended over a cliff edge.

More recently, he was chased by a bull while doing some work at the farm. But he’s still riding high. Could this latest incident be what kills him off?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

