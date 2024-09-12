Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The barn fire rages as Chas fears for Cain’s life

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 12), the fire continues to rage as horrified villagers watch on with fear.

Earlier this week, the fire was started after Moira and Ruby had a violent showdown in the barn. A shotgun was fired, which lit a fast moving flame.

Will everyone get out alive in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

An explosion ripped through the barn (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale?

During yesterday’s episode, Mack spotted smoke from a distance and along with John arrived at the barn to try and help.

However, the barn was locked and Mack couldn’t get inside. He desperately called Cain to let him know that Moira was trapped.

John managed to form a hole in the door to crawl through, but then he and Mack became trapped by a falling beam.

Cain, Caleb and Chas rushed to the scene, where they discovered John had managed to rescue Ruby.

Despite Chas’s protests, Cain ran into the burning barn to look for his wife. He managed to find her, but they faced difficulty when they tried to escape.

“We’re both going to die,” Moira exclaimed before a massive explosion took place. Could she be right?

Cain rushed to save Moira (Credit: ITV)

The fire rages on

The emergency services arrive at Butlers Farm in tonight’s episode, but are they too late?

Chas, Caleb, Ruby, John and Mack anxiously wait for news on Cain and Moira. Have they made it out of the explosion alive?

Moira’s son Matty will also face an agonising wait to discover if his mum is alive. After losing both his dad and sister, could further heartbreak be on the cards?

The locals watch on in horror as the emergency services tend to the victims. Will there be any fatalities?

